MMH    Topics 

Raymond welcomes students to virtual Manufacturing Day event Oct. 2

Raymond’s event will coincide with Manufacturing Day, the annual nationwide celebration of the manufacturing industry .

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

The Raymond Corporation will host a virtual Manufacturing Day experience on Friday, October 2, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Raymond’s event will coincide with Manufacturing Day, the annual nationwide celebration of the manufacturing industry organized by the National Association of Manufacturers.

This year is the first year Raymond’s Manufacturing Day will be an entirely digital and virtual event, enabling students from across the country to discover what careers in today’s advanced manufacturing really look like — via virtual programming.

As manufacturers seek to fill 4.6 million high-skill, high-tech jobs over the next decade, Manufacturing Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Manufacturing careers are at the heart of some of the most impactful work being done in response to the pandemic.

The event will be a self-guided, interactive exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including a virtual factory tour, associate testimonials and department demonstrations. It will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants are free to join this virtual, interactive experience at their convenience throughout the day. The experience is expected to take approximately one hour to complete.

This virtual event is open to middle school and high school students across the United States. Teachers can register their students for this event by visiting Raymond’s Manufacturing Day Invitation.


Article Topics

News
Education
Manufacturing Day
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources