Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project donates more than $15,000 to breast cancer foundations

The sixth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction raised a total of $15,370 for breast cancer awareness.

Sponsored by three Raymond sales and service centers, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), Raymond Handling Solutions (RHSI) and Handling Systems, three Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned off on eBay between Oct. 17-23.

All proceeds were split evenly between the New York-based Tina Fund and the California-based HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Angels. Winning bids were accepted from transportation companies J&K Trucking and Prism Logistics and forklift battery supplier Motive Energy with their donations going on to assist patients recovering from breast cancer treatments, both physically and financially.

“We have worked with Raymond as a vendor for many years,” said Jere Van Puffelen, owner and president, Prism Logistics. “When they started this fundraiser, we were impressed with their commitment to this important effort. They make great equipment, and it was for a great cause, so a perfect combination. We really like the visible reminder the pink jacks provide for our employees and visitors, of the focus that we all should maintain until we beat this disease.”

“We would like to thank our customers for the overwhelming support behind the Pink Pallet Jack auctions,” said James Wilcox, president of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation, Raymond Handling Solutions and Handling Systems. “Over the past six years, this program has raised more than $150,000 for those who have been touched by this disease. Breast cancer is a disease that has no boundaries and does not discriminate, touching the lives of so many families. We are grateful for the support we receive in giving to this cause.”



