Realizing value from supply chain planning on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Planning ain’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. The best companies are putting away their spreadsheets and turning to new solutions and technologies to create better forecasts and more accurate plans. Think scenario planning, for instance. But more importantly, new approaches to planning are enabling planners to provide better information to the C-suite and deliver more value to the bottom line.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we talk to Stef Vermeiren, who recently retired as vice president of supply planning at Janssen, the pharmaceutical division of J&J, and Marcela Perez, a former supply chain planning executive who is now the US advisor manager at OMP, a leading supplier of supply chain planning solutions.



