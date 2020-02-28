MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Record-breaking Pack Expo East to open next week

Pre-registered attendance has already surpassed the final 2018 attendance numbers, with nearly 15 percent of registrations coming in this week alone.

By

Attendees continue to register in record numbers in anticipation of Tuesday’s opening of Pack Expo East (March 3-5; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia). Pre-registered attendance has already surpassed the final 2018 attendance numbers, with nearly 15 percent of registrations coming in this week alone.

“Every indicator reveals another unprecedented Philadelphia event, and the continuing rise in registrations confirms our projections that this will be the biggest and best PACK EXPO East yet,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “The show floor is five percent bigger than 2018, and attendee response shows that this is an event the industry marks on their calendar as a must-attend.”

As the premier regional packaging event in the Northeast, over 60 percent of pre-registered attendees are able to drive or train in from the tri-state area to take advantage of the features of a PACK EXPO event.

With the show taking place amid heightened awareness of the COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, PMMI is closely monitoring developments and following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance. The safety of attendees and exhibitors is the top priority.

Show management and the Pennsylvania Convention Center are providing additional cleaning in common areas and access to hand sanitizers throughout the facility and encourage show participants to take common-sense precautions following CDC guidelines during the show. PMMI provides First Aid services located in Hall D, and they are readily accessible to address immediate health concerns throughout the show.

For more information and to register online, visit packexpoeast.com.


