MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Recycling coastline plastic into premium reusable packaging

Plastic waste on the beach is now being used in packaging from totes to bulk containers. And if one pioneer has her way, this is only a start.

By

Sometimes exact number is not as important as relative size. Consider the amount of plastic that finds its way into oceans and other waterways every year. The generally accepted range is 8 to 12 million metric tons annually. Quite a range, but, importantly, a lot more than any of us can visually imagine. Experts estimate that 60% to 90% of all ocean debris is single-use plastic.

The problem is larger than that. There’s the matter of plastic waste that is still on land, but on its way to the water. Known as coastline waste in polite circles, it’s what we all find during a walk along the beach.

But something can be done about it, fortunately. Just ask Breanna Herbert, associate product manager and sustainability lead at plastic packaging supplier ORBIS Corp.

As Herbert explains, the company is using 25% coastline waste in a range of products from totes to bulk containers. “We have a great sense of pride at ORBIS that we are recycling into premium reusable plastic packaging what otherwise would be floating around in the ocean. That’s important on a couple of fronts. One, it makes people feel good. But, this also reduces the amount of new, virgin plastic consumed in our products,” says Herbert.

Interestingly, using coastline waste is not a cost saver for ORBIS. There is a premium when compared to virgin plastic resin. And, there’s a lot involved to get the recycled waste to the molding machines to make the packaging. So, coastline waste is not a politically correct shortcut.

Herbert says ORBIS sources waste from Haiti, the Philippines and Egypt. Local collectors sell their harvest to local recyclers. They sort it by density to ensure that the high-density polyethylene, for instance, goes in the high-density polyethylene pile. Then it gets shredded, tested for consistency and sold. Before ORBIS uses the plastic, it does its own testing to ensure quality, says Herbert. Recovered plastic coastline waste is carefully blended with virgin resin to ensure the performance specs of the packaging meet established ORBIS standards.

Neither Herbert nor ORBIS came up with the idea. One of ORBIS’ customers, a major office furniture manufacturer did. They were already using coastline waste for some injection molded parts in their chairs. Today, this company uses totes and other containers with waste material from ORBIS. While it may not have been Herbert’s idea, she does feel like a pioneer. She estimates as much as 5% of all plastic consumed by ORBIS could be recovered coastline waste in just a couple of years.

“Single-use plastic has a bad reputation, especially with all the mis-managed waste. However, innovative material streams like this one show there’s hope for the future. We’ve got to start somewhere,” says Herbert.


Article Topics

Blogs
Columns
Warehouse
Packaging
ORBIS
Packaging
Sustainability
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources