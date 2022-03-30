MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Regal Rexnord displays new Perceptiv wireless sensor and ModSort divert and transfer module

Regal Rexnord Corporation (Booth B9002), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, is displaying its new Perceptiv 2100 Sentry Class wireless sensor alongside its ModSort Divert and Transfer Module at Modex.

By

Cat Callahan, campaign manager for Regal Rexnord (booth B9002) with the company’s new Perceptiv 2100 sensor vibration and temperature monitoring sensor. The wireless sensor can be easily attached to motors and other critical equipment to monitor asset health. Up to 20 sensor nodes can connect through one gateway.
Cat Callahan, campaign manager for Regal Rexnord (booth B9002) with the company’s new Perceptiv 2100 sensor vibration and temperature monitoring sensor. The wireless sensor can be easily attached to motors and other critical equipment to monitor asset health. Up to 20 sensor nodes can connect through one gateway.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (Booth B9002), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, is displaying its new Perceptiv 2100 Sentry Class wireless sensor alongside its ModSort Divert and Transfer Module at Modex.

Visitors to the company booth can view a demonstration of the new Perceptiv 2100 wireless sensor. The sensor is adaptable for all equipment and industries, offering early detection of equipment issues that require attention before they cause costly problems. The Perceptiv 2100 features simple, wireless installation in both interior and exterior environments. Its onboard battery offers a 2- to 4-year life span and is easily replaced in the field. The sensor reports overall vibration and temperature data via the cloud for predictive maintenance, and is backed by the analysis and maintenance recommendations of the Regal Rexnord team.

Also on display is the ModSort Divert and Transfer Module. The quiet, safe, modular and scalable sorting system is capable of handling a wider range of package shapes and sizes than most other commercially available transfer stations. ModSort eliminates the mechanisms, gaps and safety hazards associated with traditional transfer and pusher stations, as well as the need for package lifting systems, resulting in a quieter system that is easier to install, use and maintain. It can easily be deployed into new or existing conveyor layouts, or placed in-line to create a reliable sorting station.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
MODEX
Power Transmission Solutions
Regal Rexnord
Sortation
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources