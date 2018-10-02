Regional shows find niche in crowded trade show landscape

MMH Staff

October 2, 2018

While sizeable international trade shows remain annual destinations that draw tens of thousands of professionals, targeted regional events, offering a more focused approach and one-on-one facetime for exhibitors and attendees, continue to grow in size and stature.

The Trade Show News Network (TSNN), a leading news resource for the trade show industry, reports that marketing to today’s trade show customer requires building a long-term relationship. TSNN cites the amount of time attendees and exhibitors can meet at events that aren’t overwhelming in size as another attractive facet of regional shows.

PACK EXPO East was ahead of the trend when it launched in 2015 and continues to offer an unparalleled opportunity for top packaging machinery suppliers to convene with packaging professionals in the densely populated Northeast corridor. With one-third of U.S. consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) within 200 miles of Philadelphia, including arguably the country’s largest concentration of life science and pharmaceutical businesses, two-thirds of PACK EXPO East 2018’s 7,000 attendees traveled less than three hours.

While exhibitors continue to mine the connections, partnerships and personal relationships from PACK EXPO East 2018, show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, launched exhibit sales for PACK EXPO East 2020 (March 3-5; Philadelphia).

“A trade show in the Northeast offers a great opportunity to bring the whole team to see technology in action,” says Laura Thompson, senior director of expositions, PMMI. “The show’s more focused approach allows attendees and exhibitors to easily pinpoint solutions and to spend quality time understanding each other’s operations and the challenges both sides of the table face.”

Ed Fox, director of sales for Fox IV Technologies, believes in the regional trade show model, citing PACK EXPO East 2018 as a unique opportunity for extended customer/supplier interaction.

“Most of the visitors we encountered in our booth came with projects in hand as well as time for discussion, which is exciting for an exhibitor,” Fox says. “It allows us to really dig deep with them and tailor a solution that can meet their needs.”

Attendees and exhibitors alike touted trouble-free travel as one of the many advantages of the Philadelphia location.

“PACK EXPO East is conveniently located for our team,” says Sarah Leiterman, packaging engineer, Johnson & Johnson. “The regional show makes navigation a bit easier, especially as we seek specific solutions. It is my third year coming to PACK EXPO East, and year after year, it has proven to be worthwhile.”

PACK EXPO East 2020 will feature 400 exhibiting companies over 100,000 net square feet of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, providing the opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas with 7,000 peers. Because of its location in a key geographical area, PACK EXPO East welcomes attendees from food, beverage, pharmaceutical/medical device, cosmetic/personal care, chemical/household and other CPG companies of all sizes.

“Attendees at PACK EXPO East 2018 knew exactly what they wanted to see and discuss,” said Dana Greenly, ASCO Numatics. “These were real leads with real projects, and we are looking forward to PACK EXPO East 2020.”

Attendees and exhibitors alike will have access to returning educational and networking highlights at PACK EXPO East 2020 including:

• The Forum at PACK EXPO: A debuting feature at PACK EXPO East 2018, The Forum will feature free, unique, interactive 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence. Sessions will be interactive and include small group discussions and Q&A sessions.

• The Innovation Stage: In the center of the action, the Innovation Stage offers ample opportunity for professional enrichment while at PACK EXPO East. Exhibitors present free, 30-minute seminars throughout the day. The Innovation Stage is a valuable opportunity to learn about breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from the experts themselves.

• Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) regional meeting: Now a staple at the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, PPWLN serves to recruit, retain and advance women in packaging and processing. The PPWLN breakfast meeting includes presentations and discussions allowing peers to exchange ideas and experiences.

As in year’s past, exhibit space is expected to be in high demand; submit an online application at packexpoeast.com.