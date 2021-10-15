Registration open for Pack Expo East 2022

Attendee registration for PACK EXPO East 2022 (March 21-23; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) is officially open, according to the show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Now in its fifth edition, the three-day event comes on the heels of a successful PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the largest packaging and processing trade show in North America in 2021. PACK EXPO East returns to Philadelphia after a record-breaking 2020 that featured 7,100-plus attendees and its largest show floor to date.

Its Northeast location provides a convenient and rewarding opportunity for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences companies to explore packaging and processing technologies from 40+ vertical markets, connect with suppliers and find the solutions needed to adapt and compete in a changing marketplace.

Featuring 400 exhibitors, attendees get the best of both worlds—the ability to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies yet still have time for productive, in-depth discussions with vendors to solve pain points and address challenges.

“With booth sales already tracking higher than this far out in 2020, it is evident that solution suppliers are ready and excited to showcase their latest technologies,” says Laura Thompson, VP trade shows, PMMI. “Attendees are sure to find a multitude of solutions in one easily accessible location with so much to see and do in the larger Philly area too; that’s what makes this show so unique.”

PACK EXPO East also offers a myriad of free educational sessions all conveniently located on the show floor along with extensive networking opportunities. With its convenient location, PACK EXPO East is a great opportunity for entire project teams to make a day trip and discover the latest technologies and innovative crossover solutions to support capital investment decisions. No other show on the East Coast offers such a wide range of state-of-the-art packaging and processing solutions.

Taking place in March, PACK EXPO East provides an opportunity to address needs/projects that have recently arisen. Registration is $30 through Feb. 25 after which the price increases to $130 For more information, visit packexpoeast.com. To learn about the PACK Ready Health and Safety plan visit packexpoeast.com/packready.



