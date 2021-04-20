MMH    Topics 

Registration opens for AIM - RAIN Alliance virtual conference

Event focuses on automatic data collection industry trends and technologies such as barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN, including applications, standards, vertical markets, and more

By

Registration is now open for engage again, a virtual conference presented by AIM and RAIN Alliance, 5 - 6 May, 2021.

With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors to cover topics such as barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more. Several presentation tracks will allow for attendees to choose their preferred subject areas.

The two-day event will have keynote speakers, educational tracks, networking activities, and an interactive exhibit hall. The event will be held completely online so that attendees can conveniently participate from anywhere they have access to a computer and the internet. Each attendee will use their own avatar and will be allowed to walk around the space as they wish. Attendees can engage with one another as well as hold private conferences and roundtable discussions. Sessions will cater to advanced and beginner audiences, as well as technical, marketing, and end users.


News
AIDC
AIM
RAIN RFID Alliance
