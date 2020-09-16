MMH    Topics     Events    PACK EXPO

Registration opens for Pack Expo Connects

With over 600 solutions-providers featuring state-of-the-art virtual showrooms, attendees can spend less time and effort searching for the latest innovations and more time fostering connections via live chats, live product demos and interactive educational opportunities.

By

Attendee registration is now open for PACK EXPO Connects 2020, (Nov. 9-13), a virtual trade show, produced by PMMI Media Group.

PACK EXPO Connects delivers the power of PMMI Media Group and the PACK EXPO brand to connect the packaging and processing industry during these challenging times. In creating this unique experience, PMMI Media Group combined its digital marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge into one intuitive interactive platform making live engagement with exhibitors easy. With over 600 solutions-providers featuring state-of-the-art virtual showrooms, attendees can spend less time and effort searching for the latest innovations and more time fostering connections via live chats, live product demos and interactive educational opportunities.

At the heart of PACK EXPO Connects is what attendees value most: technology in action. With more than 2,600 live product demos over five days, attendees will be able to watch demonstrations of machinery and products in 15-minute increments. Attendees can schedule one-on-one live chats with product and technical experts to find targeted solutions and expeditiously search for specific products among 12 targeted categories.

“We recognize how busy today’s packaging professional is and made it our goal for PACK EXPO Connects to maximize attendees’ time, making it easy to connect with the right suppliers remotely,” says Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group.

In addition to exhibitor interaction, PACK EXPO Connects offers world-class virtual educational opportunities covering the most pertinent industry trends. These include the daily Jumpstart to kick-off each day of the event, complete with a special Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, featuring Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods. Innovation Stages, Trend Chats and The Solution Room will feature expert-led interactive educational sessions, and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations will feature a web portal full of the latest in award-winning packaging from PACK EXPO Connects partners. Daily Download sessions with PMMI Media Group editors will discuss each day’s PACK EXPO Connects highlights.

Live showroom hours will run Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT. International demo hours have also been added each day, to expand PACK EXPO Connects global reach. International demos will be broadcasting at 10:00 a.m. China Standard time (9:00 p.m. CT) and 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean time (4:00 a.m. CT). These time slots will enable attendees who reside outside the Western Hemisphere to view solutions and enjoy live interactions with exhibitors. In addition, all educational sessions will be available on-demand for international attendees to watch at times convenient to them. Spanish language closed captioning will also be provided for the Jumpstart sessions.

The MyConnects Planner will serve as the first stop for every attendee after registration, assisting in advance planning for the most efficient PACK EXPO Connects experience. An Outlook calendar integration is available for attendees to add events to their Outlook calendars for ease of reference, ensuring the most efficient use of time during event days.

Preview Week (Nov. 2-6) will be the week before PACK EXPO Connects where attendees are encouraged to browse, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest, as well as finalize their MyConnects Planner, which will assist registrants with planning in advance of what to attend during the event. The planner helps to organize information and plan what sessions to attend, exhibitors to visit and more, ensuring the most productive use of time during event days.

For more information and free registration online, visit www.packexpoconnects.com.


Article Topics

News
Events
PACK EXPO
Pack Expo
Packaging
   All topics

PACK EXPO News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Exhibit sales trending up for PACK EXPO East 2022, March 21-23
C-Suite Interview: Bill Ash, President at ORBIS Corporation
Registration open for Pack Expo East 2022
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
60 Seconds with Matt Jones, VP of Sales at Dorner and PMMI Board Member
Pack Expo Las Vegas to reunite the packaging and processing community
More PACK EXPO

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources