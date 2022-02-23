RELiON Battery announces aftersales agreement with Hyster-Yale Group

RELiON Battery, a leading global provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, announced today the company has entered into an agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to sell RELiON lithium deep cycle batteries through authorized Hyster and Yale dealers.

“Hyster-Yale Group is proud of the aftersales supplier partnership we have formed with an innovative partner such as RELiON,” said Chad Shirley, Aftersales Product Manager, for Hyster-Yale Group. “We see the advantages of lithium iron phosphate motive power. We look forward to helping our customers increase uptime and lower total cost of ownership of their materials handling equipment through the availability of RELiON products in our aftersales program.”

Hyster-Yale Group will offer their dealers RELiON’s InSight Series line of lithium batteries. The InSight Series was designed and engineered by RELiON engineers to meet the power and energy requirements in material handling equipment. In addition to the standard GC2 size battery, RELiON will provide a custom battery built exclusively to meet specific size and power needs of their equipment. Both lithium batteries are true drop-in solutions to fit Hyster and Yale walkie pallet trucks configured with either the standard or compact battery compartment.

“We’re honored to join Hyster-Yale Group’s aftermarket program as it will allow us to offer our superior line of lithium batteries to many new customers and provide exceptional support to the customers who are already experiencing the advantages of RELiON lithium in their Yale or Hyster lift trucks,” said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. “Our InSight Series line of products are an industry innovation solving the challenges of power, capacity, ease of use, and reliability unlike any other lithium battery on the market today.”

RELiON’s lithium batteries have a proven track record already integrated with over 1,000 Hyster and Yale electric lift trucks, according to RELiON . They are plug-n-play allowing for seamless integration into the truck, the company pointed out. In addition, the use of RELiON’s fuel gauge and remote button allows users to easily monitor battery state of charge and power the batteries on and off as needed. RELION lithium batteries are efficient and provide their rated capacity at any rate of discharge, the company added. This means operators will experience more hours of productivity compared to lead-acid batteries with sustained power throughout discharge.

“We are witnessing a growing interest in and adoption of lithium battery solutions across many industries,” added RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. “We have dedicated ourselves to bringing a lithium battery to market that solves the challenges of not just lead-acid batteries, but other lithium batteries as well. Offering this intelligent and seamless power solution supports our mission and provides the industry with progressive methods of lithium power.”



