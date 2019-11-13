Renze Display’s propane forklifts ensure high productivity

MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Shipping orders for Renze Display, a custom graphic and display company based in Omaha, Neb., can come two months—or even two weeks or two days—in advance. Therefore, it’s vital for the company to be able to move its custom-built displays, graphics and trade show exhibits for its clients at the drop of a hat.

To ensure this movement occurs, the company’s three propane forklifts (two Mitsubishi propane-powered forklifts and one Nissan propane-powered forklift for heavier displays) maneuver products between shipping bays, fabrication and warehousing.

Due to their low emissions, the forklifts can be safely used throughout Renze Display’s 90,000-square-foot facility, from its indoor warehouse to its manufacturing units. And, they can overcome nearly any type of challenge within the facility, including heavy pallets and steep ramps, without a loss of performance.

In addition to the forklifts, the company also uses nine propane cylinders, three of which are active and six of which are stored in a cage until needed.

“[Propane] just works well for our size of operation,” says Doug Buchanan, president, Renze Display. “All of the propane we use is vital to the type of work that we do.”

Compared to Renze’s experiences with electric forklifts, propane doesn’t require hours of downtime for recharging. Furthermore, propane forklifts never experience reduced performance (regardless of how much fuel remains in the cylinders), and they won’t fail on ramps in the company’s two-story warehouse. In fact, they provide reliable performance around the clock.

“[Unlike propane, electric forklifts] may [even] die on you in the middle of loading a truck,” says Bryan Meusch, senior exhibit manager for Renze Display, stressing such fears are now non-existent.

With projects for as many as 100 clients on the line daily, the difference for Renze—between using propane and electric forklifts—is the difference between providing customers with extraordinary services or disappointing them with delays, due to working around the demands of electric forklifts.


Propane Education & Research Council

