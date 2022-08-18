MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Report: Automation “a Matter of Survival”

Explore how leading operations are leveraging automation to keep pace today while future-proofing for tomorrow.

By

In the past, predictable demand cycles were centered around holidays and “peak seasons” of consumer demand. But according to a new report recently released by Futurum Research, this pattern has given way to a model where any month, week or even day can be a “holiday”.

Warehouse Automation: Future-proofing the Global Economy explores how leading operations are leveraging automation to keep pace today while future-proofing for tomorrow. These include strategies for augmenting scarce workers, harnessing the power of data, integrating management solutions, and more. The report also features expert recommendations to help maximize the value of your investments in automation.

View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Automation
Honeywell Intelligrated
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
Automate to return in 2024
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources