Report: Automation “a Matter of Survival”

In the past, predictable demand cycles were centered around holidays and “peak seasons” of consumer demand. But according to a new report recently released by Futurum Research, this pattern has given way to a model where any month, week or even day can be a “holiday”.

Warehouse Automation: Future-proofing the Global Economy explores how leading operations are leveraging automation to keep pace today while future-proofing for tomorrow. These include strategies for augmenting scarce workers, harnessing the power of data, integrating management solutions, and more. The report also features expert recommendations to help maximize the value of your investments in automation.

