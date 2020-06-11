MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Report: Autonomous delivery robots market for warehouse management to top $27 billion by 2025

Automated robotic solutions such as automated storage and retrieval systems have the highest adoption rate in the industry

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Opportunities of Autonomous Delivery Robots in Warehouse Management, finds that the global warehouse automation market is expected to nearly double its size, expanding from $14 billion in 2019 to $27.2 billion by 2025. The automated guided vehicles (AGV) segment is forecast to hit $4.6 billion while the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) segment is expected to reach $6.8 billion. The degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the industry will vary considerably by region and by vertical sector. In developed countries such as the US and China, the recovery time is going to be much faster due to their strong position with respect to technology development and adoption of warehouse automation solutions.

“The warehouse industry across the globe is experiencing transformation at a rapid pace with the increasing adoption of different types of autonomous and automated robotic solutions such as automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), goods-to-person technology (G2P), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated guided carts (AGCs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), unmanned aerial vehicles, and articulated robotic arms,” said Doraiswamy Bharath Sunderraj, TechVision Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Further, AS/RS have the highest adoption rate because of their promising features such as increased inventory storage density, reduced labor costs, and increased inventory-picking accuracy.”

Sunderraj added: “Advancement in navigation technology is one of the prominent drivers of autonomous delivery robots. Autonomous robotic solutions using LiDAR with AI and machine learning are the currently available advanced navigational solutions.”

High implementation and maintenance costs, the requirement of skilled personnel for maintenance, and lack of adaptability are likely to hinder the growth of the autonomous delivery robots market. However, increasing mergers and acquisitions in research and development (R&D) and the industry’s strong emphasis on smart automation solutions and autonomous robots will boost market expansion.

Vendors should focus on unlocking the following growth opportunities:

—Start-ups offering autonomous robotic solutions should mainly focus on technology development and improving brand value to compete with large OEMs.
—For technology developers, cost model planning will be crucial to gain a competitive edge among other key companies.
—Software developers should partner with technology and hardware developers to provide the required software support to their clients.
—Market players should invest in the development of the autonomy of robotic solutions, which can include enhanced navigation and obstacle detection solutions by using multiple types of sensors. They must be prepared to offer solutions in the future that can perform several tasks at the same time.
—Opportunities of Autonomous Delivery Robots in Warehouse Management is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.


