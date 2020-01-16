MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Report: Demand for pallet trucks to soar

According to a report from Fact.MR, the global pallet trucks market is poised to grow at a positive CAGR of ~ 6.9% over the forecast period (2019-2028).

By

According to a report from Fact.MR, the global pallet trucks market is poised to grow at a positive CAGR of ~ 6.9% over the forecast period (2019-2028). The market has witnessed significant traction in the past couple of years owing to penetrative e-commerce and heightened demand for warehouses. The use of material handling equipment in warehouses for shipment of goods has boosted the adoption of Pallet trucks to facilitate movement and storage.

The soaring demand for material handling equipment to enhance functional efficiency is further foreseen to augment the growth prospects of the pallet trucks market. The utilization of pallet trucks to enhance workplace safety and productivity are some of the factors further reinforcing its adoption. Owing to the proliferation of pallet trucks with technological advancements such as automated guided vehicles and growth of
Logistics & Wholesale distribution, the market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period.

  • Electric and compressed natural gas based pallet trucks account for over 73% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity in global pallet trucks market by the end of the forecast period
  • Collectively, Quarter and silent pallet trucks types are anticipated to hold ~35% in the overall incremental value opportunity over the projection period.
  • Standard pallet trucks account for ~61% of the overall market share due to its Benefits such as high quality components and higher efficiency. This segment is estimated to register significant growth throughout the forecast duration.
  • Wholesale distribution and logistics are the key sectors giving an uptick to pallet trucks demand, owing to which these segments are estimated to account for over 44% of value share in the overall market.
  • South East Asia & Pacific are foreseen to expand ~2X by the end of the forecast period
  • “The Adoption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology in the Freight Sector is Foreseen to Open New Growth Avenues for Pallet Trucks Manufacturers”, says a report analyst.

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group, Mitsubishi Logisnest Company, Jungheinrich AG, and Crown Equipments who are continuously focusing on geographical expansion and partnerships with prominent manufacturers with industrial expertise in order to increase their presence in the global market.

For instance,

  • In January 2019, Germany’s Kion Group AG plans to expand its factory in Summerville, S.C., in a move to escape a 25% tariff that the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China.
  • In April 2019, the assets of Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC, have been acquired by Toyota Industries North America, Inc.
  • In April 2018, Mitsubishi Forklift America Inc., has expanded its forklift parts facility footprint to include a new regional distribution center in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Lift Truck Products:


B60-80ZHD2 end rider
Move pallet loads in demanding applications with end rider.



ECE 227 XL and 236 XL NA Center-Control Lift Truck
Navigate, pick from narrow aisles and through long distances.



OSQ (Order Selector Quick Pick) 126/162/192
Alternative to traditional rolling ladders and stepladders.



C-5 Series Pneumatic Tire 4,000 - 6,500 lb Forklift
Forklift equipped with the fully-adjustable D4 armrest.



E30 eTruck Electric Pallet Jack
3,000lb capacity fully electric pallet jack provides economy and performance.



Linde 1102 center ride pallet truck
Heavy-duty pallet truck and tugger require little maintenance.

Latest Lift Truck Products and News.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Fact.MR
Lift Trucks
Pallets
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
Big Joe unveils user-directed AMR
UniCarriers and Rocla reveal 5 forklifts
The Raymond Corporation showcases integrated intralogistics solutions
Kivnon introduces automated forklift pallet stacker
EnerSys launches wireless charger
18 Warehouse Organization Ideas to Boost Productivity
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources