Report: Industrial racking system market to see expansion over 2019 – 2029

Urban logistic facilities are rapidly growing in importance as they facilitate convenience and faster delivery times. With the potential to slash delivery times, the development of smaller warehouses will play an important role in the battle for online market share and open up future avenues for industrial racking systems.

According to a study by Persistence Market Research, the global industrial racking system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% throughout the forecast period. The industrial racking system market is assessed to twofold its value in the period of 2019-2029, riding high on the surging sales of e-commerce products and warehouse expansion.