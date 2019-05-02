MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Report: RFID in returnable transport packaging to boost market growth

The global returnable transport packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

By

Latest Material Handling News

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

The global returnable transport packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the long-term cost saving opportunities for buyers. Most of the returnable transport packaging products are manufactured using plastic materials that are lightweight, which saves transportation cost. The demand for returnable transport packaging products is expected to increase due to their space-saving benefits during transit. In addition, the use of returnable transport packaging products decreases the overall cost of packaging by around 20% to 25%, which further boosts the growth of the overall global returnable transport packaging market.

As per Technavio, the adoption of RFID technology in returnable transport packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global returnable transport packaging market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

The returnable transport packaging products such as pallets and containers are embedded with RFID technologies to monitor, control, and track the physical condition of the product, making it easier to be traced from the manufacturing unit to retail stores through the distribution centers. This RFID technology protects the pallets from being stolen or misplaced, also enhancing the supply chain visibility and to know the real-time status of the pallets. Currently, various companies are seen using pallets embedded with the RFID tags. This is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the adoption of RFID technology, the growing global e-commerce market, the increase in electronic components trade between India and China, the growing global packaged beverage consumption, and the advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste are some major aspects boosting the growth of the global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

This market research report segments the global returnable transport packaging market by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and other products) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increase in the number of free-trade agreements and the growth of the manufacturing industry.

The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several returnable transport packaging companies including Brambles, DS Smith, Greif, NEFAB GROUP, and Schoeller Allibert.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Packaging Solutions International
Pallets
RFID
Technavio
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources