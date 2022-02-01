MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers

ResinDek Shelving System

Hammerhead Material Handling saves two months installation time by selecting new ResinDek shelving system and meets fire code & seismic requirements.

By

When a financial company reached out to Jeff Andrews, President of Hammerhead Material Handling, for a new archival storage project that would be warehoused in California’s Inland Empire he knew that finding the right storage system could pose a challenge. As a Systems Integrator and solutions provider based in nearby Aliso Viejo, California, Andrews immediately identified two areas of concern: fire codes and seismic requirements for storage.

“The project required us to design and engineer a solution that would create tens of thousands of linear feet of storage to hold paper files. The paper files would not be stored in a box and needed to be easily accessible,” explained Andrews. “However, the geographic location is considered a very high seismic area and paper is flammable, so we needed to find a solution that would also meet fire codes.”

Comparing the Seismic Options: Steel Shelving VS. Rack-Based Storage

To ensure maximum density, Andrews and his engineering team elected to take advantage of the existing facility’s 35-foot-high ceiling by creating a three-level structure that would function similarly to a pick module. “In order to design a three-level, 30-foot-tall rack system that could withstand the potential seismic forces from an earthquake, standard racking would need to be anchored to a 12-inch-thick concrete floor slab. In this building there was only a 6-inch slab.

Fortunately, we had encountered this issue before on other projects and had recognized that TubeRack, made by Hannibal Industries, would work,” said Andrews. “Its construction allowed Hammerhead to create a three-level structure capable of holding the highly dense files while being compliant with seismic requirements, even with an inferior building slab.” he explained.

View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Warehouse
ResinDek
Shelving
   All topics

White Papers News & Resources

Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
More White Papers

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources