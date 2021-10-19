MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Resurge uses AI-style training tool

The tool enables the 3PL provider to self-configure WMS rules changes.

As the co-founder and chief strategy officer of 3PL provider Resurge—which has DCs in Freehold, N.J., and Reno, Nev.—Brian Kirst is using an artificial intelligence (AI)-style training tool known as SnapBuddy. With it, he can self-configure warehouse management system (WMS) rules changes and modifications without delay, while reducing expensive maintenance costs and the total cost of ownership.

“SnapBuddy is simple to use and is incredibly handy when it comes to being highly responsive and offering us greater control. Ultimately, it gives us more independence and reliance on our own internal processes,” Kirst says. “Nobody understands our needs better than we do, so the ability to configure to those needs is a real game changer.”

The training tool has also helped Resurge build its system expertise within its own staff.

“Previously, we relied on [the manufacturer’s] support to answer some basic questions—and, while their feedback is always great and response times incredible, sometimes you need that immediate reaction,” he adds.

The speed-to-value that Resurge has noticed through its partnership with the tool provider has also been passed onto its customers.

“When you’re dealing with volatile e-commerce fulfillment unexpected spikes, peak periods and new products that you might not have the right rules set up for, having the SnapBuddy tool readily available gives us the ability to reconfigure a change in minutes—and it’s in real time, so there’s no downtime either,” Kirst explains. “It’s hugely valuable to what we do and sets us apart from our competitors.”

The provider also specializes in remote onboarding, which has enabled Resurge to facilitate its own on-site implementation.

“We’ve been able to handle everything digitally and leveraging the tool to do our configurations—picking rules, receiving rules and all that functionality,” Krist continues. “We’re doing it all remotely on site on our own, so it’s been a huge help in this Covid-19 climate we’re operating in.”

In addition, the provider has been able to scale with Resurge and be flexible, as it’s met all of its demands.

“We’re growing rapidly and went from two or three initial customers to 24 full-blown clients in under four months, so we did almost two dozen implementations in a very short space of time,” Krist says. “[The provider] supported all of them, including some very complex integration.”

SnapFulfil
(720) 372-1250


