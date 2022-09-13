MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Reusable Packaging Association announces 2022 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award winners

Award ceremony to take place Oct. 25 at 3pm at Pack Expo International Booth 6737

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has announced the winners of the prestigious 2022 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards. This year’s awards feature three winners in the Reusable Systems category and celebrate a winner in each of the two new award categories – Design Innovation and Product Technology.  The three winners recognized for Reusable Systems are retailer HEB and suppliers NestFresh and IFCO Systems for a reusable plastic container (RPC) for eggs; automaker Rivian Automotive and supplier SSI SCHAEFER for implementing reusable totes and bulk bins made from recovered ocean-bound plastic; and automaker Volvo and supplier ORBIS Corporation for the AdjustaPak reusable container and dunnage system. The Design Innovation award goes to Paxxal, Inc. for their new PX3 pallet. Surgere receives the Product Technology award for their asset-tracking technology product and service.

The annual award program is celebrating its 11th year, and will honor the award recipients at a live ceremony on October 25th at 3:00pm Central Time, the close of the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

“It is amazing to see the breakthroughs in reusable packaging benefits, product design and engineering, and technology enablement,” says Tim Debus, RPA’s president and CEO.  “There is much excitement about how reusable packaging is creating high-performing, resilient, and digital supply chains and this award program highlights a few of the many impressive examples that were considered. Congratulations to our 2022 winners and thanks to all participants for sharing extraordinary case studies.”

The Excellence Award program debuted in 2011 and continues to gain relevance within the sustainable packaging industry.  The prominent awards recognize primary (end) user companies and suppliers who continuously find ways to disrupt the status quo and advance performance and value from reusable packaging within supply chains. Award submissions are assessed by an independent panel of judges who have expertise in areas of packaging.  Applications are scored based on narration of the reuse opportunity, demonstration of economic and environmental improvements, and quantification of impacts.

The RPA would like to thank the judges of the 2022 Excellence Awards for their time, expertise, and commitment to the success of the program and the reusable packaging industry:

  • Ziynet Boz, University of Florida
  • Michelle Fay, StopWaste
  • Laszlo Horvath, Virginia Tech
  • Rick LeBlanc, Reusable Packaging News

The RPA Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards recognize companies and organizations that have developed and implemented innovative and measurable reusable packaging solutions in a business-to-business supply chain. The newly added Design Innovation award celebrates the commercial use of a cutting-edge product that has led to a benefit in the market, and the Product Technology award salutes the deployment of smart automated systems with reusable packaging.


