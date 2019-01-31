Reusable Packaging Association announces new board leadership for 2019

MMH Staff

January 31, 2019

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) started 2019 with changes to the executive team and new additions to the Board of Directors.

After serving a two-year term as Chairman of the Board, Norm Kukuk, Executive Vice President and General Manager, ORBIS Corporation, has passed the gavel to 2018 Vice Chairman Rick Sasse, Director of Custom Transport Packaging, TriEnda Holdings LLC. Sasse began his term at the Annual Board meeting earlier this month.

“RPA and its members are grateful for Norm Kukuk’s leadership and service to the industry,” said Chairman Sasse. “Today the word ‘reuse’ is being used regularly around the world to identify better packaging solutions for waste prevention and environmental sustainability. Thanks to industry leaders like Norm and our member companies, RPA is in a great position to promote reuse and the advantages of a reusable system when it comes to transport packaging and distribution of products across the supply chain.”

Looking ahead in 2019, Chairman Sasse placed emphasis on the important role RPA plays as a valuable resource for all industries as they evaluate transport packaging options. “Reusable packaging is today’s way to move products, offering both savings and sales optimization opportunities across the supply chain,” said Sasse. “One of my primary initiatives as Chairman is to ensure that the RPA continues to be the recognized, go-to resource for reusable packaging expertise and support for market adoption and performance of reusable systems.”

Other changes to the RPA Executive Committee include the appointment of Michael Wasson, Chief Operations Officer, Tosca, to the role of Vice Chairman, and Ben Stoller, Chief Executive Officer, Paxxal Inc., to the role of Secretary-Treasurer.

“Adding the depth of talent and experience from Mike and Ben to the executive positions will keep a strong management team in place and no doubt contribute to even greater impact by the RPA, both on the industry and on behalf of Association members,” noted Sasse.

The annual RPA election also resulted in the addition of seven Board members starting a two-year term 2019 – 2020. The newly-elected Directors are:

● Patrick Garin, President, CABKA North America

● Michael Chiado, President Americas, Georg Utz Inc.

● Tammy Wortham, Director of Retail, IFCO Systems

● Scott Starbuck, Packaging Sales Manager, Inteplast Group

● Samantha Goetz, Marketing Communications Manager, ORBIS Corporation

● Andy Schumacher, Vice President Packaging Group, Schaefer Systems

● Bob Albright, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Schoeller Allibert

Board members who are serving the second year of their company’s term in 2019:

● Travis Blumhorst, Logistics Specialist, Anheuser-Busch InBev

● Morten Bielefeldt, Senior Vice President Sales & Service, Brüel Systems

● Brandon D’Emidio, Director Marketing & Product Management, CHEP

● John McCurdy, Vice President Commercial Development, DS Smith

● Paul Pederson, Senior Vice President Food Safety, Marketing & Business Development, Polymer Logistics

● Holly Maher, Director Emerging Markets, Rehrig Pacific Company

● Kevin Mazula, Chief Executive Officer, RM2

“The reusable packaging industry is fortunate to have this high-caliber, well-diversified Board to lead its trade association in representing the broad interests and common objectives of member companies across the whole cycle of reuse,” said RPA president and CEO Tim Debus. “RPA is set to expand our advocacy for reuse in 2019 thanks to the leadership of our Board and participation from our members.”