Reusable Packaging Association announces new board leadership for 2021

The RPA begins 2021 with new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors.

By

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) begins 2021 with new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors. After serving his term as chairman of the board, Michael Wasson, chief operating officer, Tosca, has passed the gavel to 2020 Vice Chairman Ben Stoller, executive managing member and global CEO, Paxxal Group. Chairman Stoller will begin his term at the annual board of directors meeting held virtually on January 21.

“RPA and its members are deeply grateful for Mike Wasson’s leadership and service to the industry,” said Chairman Stoller. “It’s a very exciting time to take this position as the world renews its call for sustainable packaging solutions. Reusable packaging is growing in use and popularity as manufacturers, retailers, and consumers recognize the inarguable value of waste prevention as a leading principle in a circular economy. Thanks to industry leaders like Mike and our member companies, RPA continues to strengthen its position as the voice for reusable packaging, raising awareness of the advantages of our industry’s packaging solutions when it comes to the transport and distribution of products across the supply chain.”

Looking ahead in 2021, Chairman Stoller placed emphasis on the important role RPA plays as a resource for all industries as they evaluate transport packaging options particularly in the age of COVID-19 where the bar for supply chain agility and resilience has been set at new heights.

“Due to the global pandemic and subsequent economic shutdowns, the supply chains across all industries are experiencing one of the most disruptive periods in modern history. Frankly, the response has been remarkable as the reusable packaging industry and our customers adapted, sometimes on the fly, to heightened demands for hygiene, security, worker safety, and unprecedented changes in distribution processes. Through it all, the reusable packaging industry has continued to satisfy needs across the supply chain in terms of product protection, cost savings, sustainability, and ultimately, customer confidence,” said Stoller.

“Among my primary objectives as chairman is to ensure the RPA leads the conversation on how reusable packaging systems meet shifting supply chain requirements and offer new advantages in an increasingly automated and technology-enabled world,” he added.

Other changes to the RPA executive committee include the appointment of Kevin Mazula, CEO, RM2, to the role of vice chairman and Samantha Goetz, marketing communications manager, ORBIS, to secretary-treasurer. Mazula previously served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer and Goetz served as a member of the RPA board. “Adding the talent and experience of Kevin and Samantha to the executive committee will no doubt contribute to RPA’s leadership in the industry and on behalf of Association members,” Stoller noted.

The annual RPA election also resulted in four new board members and three returning directors starting a two-year term (2021-2022). They are:

Graham Connor, senior vice president, sales and customer support, iGPS Logistics
Aubree Duncan, director of food safety, Tosca
Paul Kamholz, vice president, sales and marketing, Schoeller Allibert
Leslie LeMair, vice president, sales and marketing, Georg Utz
Andy Schumacher, vice president, packaging systems division, SSI Schaefer
Bryan Tate, vice president, product and category development, IFCO Systems
Ben Waterman, manager, business development, Monoflo International

These elected directors will join the following members who are serving the second year of their term:

Morten Bielefeldt, senior vice president, sales and services, Bruel Systems
Brandon D’Emidio, director, marketing and product management, CHEP
Axel Breitkreuz, president, Craemer US Corp
Joe O’Connor, supply chain process change manager, Kroger Company
Holly Maher, director emerging markets, Rehrig Pacific Company
Shawn Stockman, director business solutions, OnePak, Inc.
David Kruger, president, TriEnda Corporation

Commenting on the announcement, RPA President and CEO Tim Debus said, “I want to congratulate the new members of our executive committee and board of directors on accepting these important leadership roles. The reusable packaging industry is fortunate to have this high-caliber, diverse group lead our trade association in representing the broad interests and common objectives of member companies across the spectrum of reuse. RPA is set to expand our advocacy for reuse in 2021 thanks to the leadership of our board and participation from our members.”


