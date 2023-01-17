MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging    Reusable Packaging Association

Reusable Packaging Association elects new board of directors

After serving his term as chairman of the board, Ben Stoller, CEO of Paxxal, has passed the torch to 2022 Vice Chairman Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2.

By

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) is beginning 2023 with new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors.

After serving his term as chairman of the board, Ben Stoller, CEO of Paxxal, has passed the torch to 2022 Vice Chairman Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2. Mazula will begin his chairman term at the annual board of directors meeting held in January.

“RPA and its members are thankful for Ben’s dedication and service to the reusable packaging industry,” states Mazula in a previous statement. “It has been a dynamic time for reusable packaging as we navigated through the pandemic and began to see more emphasis placed on resilient supply chains. There was an increased opportunity to find new and innovative ways to bring reusable packaging to the forefront.  Not only did the RPA membership experience growth, but reusable packaging stayed top of mind, as more and more manufacturers and consumers sought ways to reduce waste and pollution and create a more circular economy.  Our member companies, combined with Ben’s leadership, allowed the RPA to march forward with its mission to promote the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems – offering product quality, and economic and environmental benefits to supply chains.”

Looking forward to 2023, Chairman Mazula is focused on the increasing need to bring together industry trends, innovations, and strategies to educate supply chains about the benefits of reusable packaging products and services.

“As we move past the pandemic and what was deemed a volatile period, exposing vulnerability within supply chains, we are seeing recovery, with many coming back stronger after the disruption – implementing modern ways to minimize waste and cut costs, ensuring a more sustainable and economical infrastructure. We have a great group of companies that make up the RPA membership, and we continue to see them rise to the challenge and answer the call for more reusable resources to further satisfy the need for better reusable packaging products and services and more cost savings,” said Mazula.

“While serving as the chairman, I am focused on RPA’s growth and impact as we continue to have the reusables conversation and share RPA’s message while meeting the increased market interest and demand from companies who are thinking differently about packaging,” he added.

Other changes to the RPA executive committee include the appointment of Samantha Goetz, marketing communications manager of ORBIS, as the new vice chairman and chair-elect, and Andy Schumacher from SSI Schaefer as the organization’s secretary-treasurer.  Samantha Goetz was the former secretary-treasurer.

The annual RPA election also resulted in four new board members and three returning directors starting a two-year term (2023-24).  They are:
• Graham Connor, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Support, iGPS Logistics
• Aubree Duncan, Global Director of Quality and Food Safety, Tosca
• Amy Lathrop, President, Perfect Pallets
• Leslie LeMair, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Georg Utz
• Steve Russell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cabka
• William Wappler, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Surgere
• Ben Waterman, Manager of Business Development, Monoflo International

Returning board members:
• David Perrine, Director Sales & Partnerships, ACSIS Inc.
• Morten Bielefeldt, Senior Vice President Sales & Services, Bruel Systems
• Brandon D’Emidio, Senior Director, Global Product Development, CHEP
• Zach Riggs, Director of Fulfillment, Pickup Strategy & Product Management, Kroger Company
• Shawn Stockman, Vice President Sustainability Solutions, OnePak Inc.
• Jonathan North, Vice President Sustainable & Core Solutions, Rehrig Pacific Company
• David Kruger, President, TriEnda Corporation

In addition, the Board has established a new “Industry Advisor” position in the executive committee.  Willemijn Peeters, CEO of Searious Business, was appointed to serve in this inaugural role.  The Industry Advisor joins RPA’s leadership team to provide unique insight and guidance on important issues facing the reusable packaging industry.  RPA welcomes the talents and expertise of Ms. Peeters to help lead the association to greater heights in advocating for a reusable systems approach to packaging


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
Reusable Packaging Association
Totes and Containers
   All topics

Reusable Packaging Association News & Resources

Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Reusable Packaging Association elects new board of directors
Reusable Packaging Association announces 2022 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award winners
Reusable Packaging Association to host reusable packaging event at PACK EXPO International
RPA opens call for entries on its reusable packaging award
La Colombe, Thermo King win 2021 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
More Reusable Packaging Association

Latest in Materials Handling

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources