Reusable Packaging Association introduces new leadership team

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced today that Michael Wasson, Chief Operating Officer of Tosca, is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The RPA Board appointed Wasson to the role of chairman following his service to the organization as vice chairman.

Wasson first joined the RPA Board of Directors in 2018 and was appointed secretary-treasurer of the association later that year. He chaired the RPA’s Operations & Logistics Committee in 2017. Wasson’s service to industry and professional organizations also includes his current position on the board of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). In his COO role with Tosca, Wasson provides company leadership and direction to all supply chain & plant operations functions. He has over 20 years of broad-based supply chain and operations experience in large size organizations.

“I am excited to lead a strong Board to strategically position RPA during a time of rapid transformation on how products are packed and moved in supply chains,” said Wasson. “With reuse as the preferred approach to manage packaging materials sustainably, RPA’s primary role to raise awareness about reuse has never been greater. I am honored to follow Rick Sasse’s leadership at RPA in advancing the industry opportunities for all association members.”

The RPA Board also appointed Ben Stoller, CEO of Paxxal Inc., as the new Vice Chairman. Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2, was selected as Secretary-Treasurer. And joining as a new Board member is David Kruger, President of TriEnda Holdings.

In addition, RPA has hired Hillary Femal, Principal of Freshwater Marketing, into a new staff role as Chief Marketing Officer for the association. Femal served as RPA Chairman of the Board from 2015 – 2016. Her 15-year career in the reusable transport packaging business includes the roles of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the nation’s largest recycled pallet company, 48forty Solutions, and Vice President of Global Marketing for a global leader in reusable plastic containers for fresh food products, IFCO Systems. Femal will lead RPA’s marketing programs to increase awareness about the use and value of reusable packaging systems.

“RPA is enhancing our capabilities to support the growth of the reusable packaging industry and to advance the common business interests of member companies,” said RPA president & CEO Tim Debus. “With much attention around the world on the preference to reuse packaging in circular economy models, RPA is pleased to add Hillary Femal to our team to help demonstrate how our members offer product and service solutions for the adoption and optimization of reusable packaging systems.”



