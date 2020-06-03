MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Reusable Packaging Association publishes inaugural State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Report

First comprehensive analysis of the global reusable transport packaging industry now available

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has published the 2020 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Report, the first-ever comprehensive analysis of the global reusable transport packaging (RTP) market. An Executive Summary as well as the full report are available on the RPA website.

The 36-page report is informed in part by anonymous insights gleaned from a broad audience of industry experts, including:

•  Users of reusable packaging (retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, processors, growers, distribution and logistics providers, and government agencies)

•  Manufacturers and poolers of reusable packaging (pallets, containers, crates, totes, IBCs, drums, tanks, dunnage, racks, carts, dollies, and cargo protection)

•  Suppliers / service providers to reusable packaging systems (washing & sanitizing equipment and services, sort and return services, asset repair, technology equipment and services, raw materials, engineering & design, and transportation & logistics)

The report includes the following content:

•  RTP Global Market Size & Segmentation

•  Analysis of RTP Market Demand Factors (Government Regulation, Public Concern for the Environment, Automation, Labor Availability, Economic Factors, Raw Material Availability, and Transportation)

2020 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Survey Results:

•  Demand for reusable transport packaging products & pooling services, prior 12 months (by Material Type, Market Vertical, and Product Type)

•  Demand for industry service providers, prior 12 months

•  Expected demand for reusable transport packaging products & pooling services, next 12 months (by Material Type, Market Vertical, and Product Type)

•  Expected demand for industry service provider, next 12 months


