MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Reusable Packaging Association to host events at Pack Expo Connects

Association to host Innovation Stage Sessions, Learning Center Education Sessions, and the 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award Presentation at PACK EXPO Connects.

By

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced its lineup of education sessions at PACK EXPO Connects, taking place virtually Nov. 9-13. All sessions are complementary for registered attendees. The Virtual Reusable Packaging Learning Center is a premier education event hosting presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics related to sustainability and reusable packaging systems. The Learning Center is where new ideas, insights and answers can be found on a wide range of industry trends, product categories, market applications, and operating best practices. RPA’s annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award is also presented here offering case-study learning about a reuse success story.

The RPA Learning Center Schedule includes:

  • Optimizing Store and Warehouse Operations for E-Commerce on Monday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Andrea Nottestad, Senior Product Manager Retail Supply Chain, ORBIS Corporation.
  • Get the Most Out of Your IBC: How Incorporating a Liner will Maximize the Reusability of your Container on Monday, Nov. 9 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Jim Gillis, Market Development & Key Account Manager, CDF Corporation.
  • Best Practices for Reusable, Plastic Pallet Selection on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Alison Zitke, Senior Product Manager Retail Supply Chain and Bob Nussbaum, Director of Product Development, ORBIS Corporation.
  • Implementing Packaging Sustainability Across the Entire Supplier/End-User Spectrum on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Maciej Sawicki, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Bulk Team, Schoeller Allibert.
  • PlastiCorr – Your Brown Box Replacement on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Chris Shepard, Business Development Manager, ORBIS Corporation.
  • Compliance and planning got us through the pandemic. Learn how. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Aubree Duncan, Director of Food Safety, Tosca Ltd.
  • 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award Presentation on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST hosted by Tim Debus, President and CEO, Reusable Packaging Association.

RPA will also host two Innovation Stage Session panel discussions:

Reusable Packaging in a Circular Economy (Monday, Nov 9, 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM CT) The reuse of packaging products is a preferred “inner loop” activity in a circular economy. What does this mean?  How does a reusable packaging model bring circular benefits to my business?  These questions and more about reusable packaging will be answered in a live panel discussion featuring industry experts from the Reusable Packaging Association. In this session, learn why the reuse of transport packaging delivers on circular principles for supply chains and enables a higher-performing, lower-cost system for the distribution of goods. Featuring panelists Michael Wasson, RPA Chairman and Chief Operations Officer, Tosca Ltd.; David Kalan, Vice President, Paxxal; Dan Martin, President, IFCO; Andy Schumacher, Vice President, SSI Schaefer.

Smart Packaging through a Reusable System (Wednesday, Nov 11, 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM CT) The digitization of the supply chain is a major initiative of businesses around the world. Technology applications to achieve greater visibility and resiliency of product sourcing, inventory, and distribution are accelerating in response to Covid-19 disruptions. Reusable packaging products in a system of continuous use offer the ideal platform for technology integration and automated operations. In this live session hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association, learn the latest developments and insights from a panel of industry experts on how technology embedded in reusable packaging products will create unmatched performance and value for the movement of goods today and in the future. Featuring panelists Kevin Mazula, Chief Executive Officer, RM2; Kevin Davidson, Business Development, Logistimatics; Scott Schwalbe, Chief Executive Officer, NimbeLink; Shawn Stockman, Director of Business Solutions, OnePak.

About the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA): RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains. For more information, visit reusables.org.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Pack Expo
Packaging
Reusable Packaging Association
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources