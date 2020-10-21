Reusable Packaging Association to host events at Pack Expo Connects

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced its lineup of education sessions at PACK EXPO Connects, taking place virtually Nov. 9-13. All sessions are complementary for registered attendees. The Virtual Reusable Packaging Learning Center is a premier education event hosting presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics related to sustainability and reusable packaging systems. The Learning Center is where new ideas, insights and answers can be found on a wide range of industry trends, product categories, market applications, and operating best practices. RPA’s annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award is also presented here offering case-study learning about a reuse success story.

The RPA Learning Center Schedule includes:

Optimizing Store and Warehouse Operations for E-Commerce on Monday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Andrea Nottestad, Senior Product Manager Retail Supply Chain, ORBIS Corporation.

Get the Most Out of Your IBC: How Incorporating a Liner will Maximize the Reusability of your Container on Monday, Nov. 9 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Jim Gillis, Market Development & Key Account Manager, CDF Corporation.

Best Practices for Reusable, Plastic Pallet Selection on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Alison Zitke, Senior Product Manager Retail Supply Chain and Bob Nussbaum, Director of Product Development, ORBIS Corporation.

Implementing Packaging Sustainability Across the Entire Supplier/End-User Spectrum on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Maciej Sawicki, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Bulk Team, Schoeller Allibert.

PlastiCorr – Your Brown Box Replacement on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM CST with Chris Shepard, Business Development Manager, ORBIS Corporation.

Compliance and planning got us through the pandemic. Learn how. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST with Aubree Duncan, Director of Food Safety, Tosca Ltd.

2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award Presentation on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM CST hosted by Tim Debus, President and CEO, Reusable Packaging Association.

RPA will also host two Innovation Stage Session panel discussions:

Reusable Packaging in a Circular Economy (Monday, Nov 9, 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM CT) The reuse of packaging products is a preferred “inner loop” activity in a circular economy. What does this mean? How does a reusable packaging model bring circular benefits to my business? These questions and more about reusable packaging will be answered in a live panel discussion featuring industry experts from the Reusable Packaging Association. In this session, learn why the reuse of transport packaging delivers on circular principles for supply chains and enables a higher-performing, lower-cost system for the distribution of goods. Featuring panelists Michael Wasson, RPA Chairman and Chief Operations Officer, Tosca Ltd.; David Kalan, Vice President, Paxxal; Dan Martin, President, IFCO; Andy Schumacher, Vice President, SSI Schaefer.



Smart Packaging through a Reusable System (Wednesday, Nov 11, 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM CT) The digitization of the supply chain is a major initiative of businesses around the world. Technology applications to achieve greater visibility and resiliency of product sourcing, inventory, and distribution are accelerating in response to Covid-19 disruptions. Reusable packaging products in a system of continuous use offer the ideal platform for technology integration and automated operations. In this live session hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association, learn the latest developments and insights from a panel of industry experts on how technology embedded in reusable packaging products will create unmatched performance and value for the movement of goods today and in the future. Featuring panelists Kevin Mazula, Chief Executive Officer, RM2; Kevin Davidson, Business Development, Logistimatics; Scott Schwalbe, Chief Executive Officer, NimbeLink; Shawn Stockman, Director of Business Solutions, OnePak.



About the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA): RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains. For more information, visit reusables.org.



