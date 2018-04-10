Reusable pallet education, new bulk container at ORBIS
In Booth B3735, ORBIS Corp. is helping show attendees refine their pallets by educating them on plastic pallet benefits. It is showcasing a few of its plastic pallets—as well as sharing the results of a recent pallet analysis—to demonstrate the main differences between plastic and wood pallets.
ORBIS Corp.‘s product manager, Ryan Roessler, discusses the benefits of the company’s plastic pallets.
“According to a study done by the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design, a plastic pallet has approximately 18 times the lifespan of a wood pallet and can withstand up to 200 cycles,” said Ryan Roessler, product manager. “The reusability of a plastic pallet reduces trip costs over the life of the pallet.”
ORBIS also is featuring its new HDMP4845 BulkPak container. It accommodates 28 positions, instead of the traditional 26, in a 53-foot truck to fully optimize trailer space. For maximum packout, a truck can carry 84 filled HDMP4845 containers and 252 collapsed containers.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorChris Lewis Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
