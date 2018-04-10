Reusable pallet education, new bulk container at ORBIS

Chris Lewis

In Booth B3735, ORBIS Corp. is helping show attendees refine their pallets by educating them on plastic pallet benefits. It is showcasing a few of its plastic pallets—as well as sharing the results of a recent pallet analysis—to demonstrate the main differences between plastic and wood pallets.

“According to a study done by the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design, a plastic pallet has approximately 18 times the lifespan of a wood pallet and can withstand up to 200 cycles,” said Ryan Roessler, product manager. “The reusability of a plastic pallet reduces trip costs over the life of the pallet.”

ORBIS also is featuring its new HDMP4845 BulkPak container. It accommodates 28 positions, instead of the traditional 26, in a 53-foot truck to fully optimize trailer space. For maximum packout, a truck can carry 84 filled HDMP4845 containers and 252 collapsed containers.

