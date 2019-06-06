RFID enables real-time visibility for men’s accessory company

Founded in 1910, Randa is one of the world’s largest men’s accessories companies. Spanning 11 countries, the company manufactures, sources and assembles products for its portfolio of 50+ brands, which include neckwear, jewelry, belts, furnishings, wallets and luggage. After implementing an RFID tracking solution for real-time inventory management at its Reno, Nev., fulfillment center, the company easily and accurately identifies inventory locations and counts. This lowered labor and operating costs, increased customer satisfaction and enabled real-time decision-making.

In 2016, the company sought to expand its use of MSM Solutions) provides real-time reporting and insights into the location of any pallet in the fulfillment center. By logging into any Web-enabled device, managers can see all available pallets for shipping by customer PO and retailer, with the added functionality to search and sort by other variable data. The solution also includes a mapping feature that is an exact replica of the 525,000-square-foot Randa fulfillment center used to pinpoint any pallet within a zone or show all available pallets within a selected zone.

“The real-time visibility and reporting has allowed us to make better and more timely decisions,” says Randy Kennedy, chief logistics officer at Randa Logistics. “Knowing exact counts and the exact locations of items in a facility this size has eliminated wasted labor costs searching for items, prevented shipment delays and helped us avoid chargebacks.



