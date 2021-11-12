MMH    Topics 

RH Brown has joined Bastian Solutions and Toyota Industries

The deal gives Bastian Solutions the ability to provide extended support to current Pacific Northwest customers, while offering advanced automation capabilities to RH Brown’s existing clients

By

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, recently announce that RH Brown Company, a fourth-generation family-owned material handling solution provider, is the newest Toyota member company.

The combination gives Bastian Solutions the ability to provide extended support to current Pacific Northwest customers, while offering advanced automation capabilities to RH Brown’s existing clients, the company stated.

“RH Brown has been providing their customers with top-of-the-line material handling solutions for more than one hundred years,” says President Aaron Jones of Bastian Solutions, “The similarities in mission and core values between our two companies are remarkable. We are confident that the synergies between our two companies will lead to great success in the years to come.”

RH Brown has a deep history in the area – founded in 1911, the business began by selling bicycles and miscellaneous industrial equipment as Washington Cycle Supply Co. As the business evolved, RH Brown Co. was born, representing a wide variety of industrial supplies and material handling equipment. Today RH Brown Co. is recognized as one of the country’s premier material handling system integration companies.

“I’m excited about the positive impact this deal will have on the future of RH Brown,” added President Scott Larsen of RH Brown Co., “Bastian Solutions and Toyota are unquestionable leaders in our industry, and I am confident the combination of our two teams will be successful.”

For more information about Bastian Solutions or RH Brown Co., please visit here.


Article Topics

News
Bastian Solutions
RH Brown Company
Toyota Advanced Logistics
Toyota Advanced Logistics North America
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources