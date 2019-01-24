RIA and Pittsburgh Robotics Network establish partnership

MMH Staff

January 24, 2019

The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the industry’s trade organization, has announced a strategic partnership with Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN), a grassroots organization based in Pittsburgh designed to elevate the awareness of the burgeoning robotics industry in the Pittsburgh area.

“Pittsburgh has a rich history in robotics and automation,” said Jeff Burnstein, RIA president. “We’re excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network to elevate its mission of growing and promoting the talent and products coming out of Pittsburgh’s robotics companies and research institutions.”

RIA, which is part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is dedicated to supporting and advancing the innovations and technologies from robotics organizations across the country. The partnership will provide PRN and its partners access to the A3 network of more than 1,200 automation-focused companies in the robotics, vision and motion control sectors across North America as well as leading system integrators, distributors, and users of these technologies.

“We are a grassroots organization looking to support the wide range of companies and individuals in robotics—ultimately to attract and retain technological talent in the Pittsburgh area,” said Kevin Dowling, chair of PRN and CEO of Kaarta. “RIA has been instrumental in touting the economic advantages of robotics, and we’re thrilled to join its partner network to support all the exciting robotic innovations coming out of Pittsburgh.”

About Pittsburgh Robotics Network

The Pittsburgh Robotics Network is dedicated to the growth and promotion of Pittsburgh’s robotics companies and research institutions. Its members strive to use robotics to make the world a better place, and benefit Pittsburgh through growing local investment, attracting new talent to the region, and support of local suppliers and companies. Pittsburgh Robotics Network companies are trailblazing a new generation of robotic products that solve real problems in a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit: http://robopgh.com/

About Robotic Industries Association (RIA)

Founded in 1974, RIA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to improving the regional, national and global competitiveness of the North American manufacturing and service sectors through promotion and enhancement of robotics and related automation. RIA represents more than 550 robot manufacturers, system integrators, component suppliers, end users, consulting firms, research groups, and educational institutions. The association hosts a number of events including the biennial Automate Show & Conference (April 8-11, 2019 in Chicago), the International Robot Safety Conference (October 15-17, 2019 in Indianapolis), the Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision & AI Conference (CRAV.AI; November 12-13, 2019 in San Jose, CA), and the A3 Business Forum (January 13-15, 2020 in Orlando, FL). RIA also provides quarterly robotics statistics and has a content-rich website, Robotics Online. For more details on RIA, visit www.robotics.org.