RIA: North American robot orders down slightly in Q1 2019

North American companies ordered a total of 7,876 robots valued at $423 million during the three months, a decline of 3.5 percent in units and 3.2 percent in dollars compared to the first quarter of 2018.

The decline was driven by a decrease in orders from automotive component suppliers (-16 percent), plastics and rubber (-16 percent), electronics (-17 percent), and metals (-17 percent). Orders from automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were up 41 percent, however, as were orders from the food and consumer goods industries (+32 percent). Another bright spot was the solid increase in orders over the fourth quarter of 2018, with units up nearly 16 percent and revenue up nearly 9 percent.

The decline was driven by a decrease in orders from automotive component suppliers (-16 percent), plastics and rubber (-16 percent), electronics (-17 percent), and metals (-17 percent). Orders from automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were up 41 percent, however, as were orders from the food and consumer goods industries (+32 percent). Another bright spot was the solid increase in orders over the fourth quarter of 2018, with units up nearly 16 percent and revenue up nearly 9 percent.

In the first quarter of 2019, 7,577 robots, valued at $452 million, were shipped, down 29 percent in units and nearly 11 percent in dollars from the same period last year.

“We are coming off a record year in 2018 so slight declines aren’t unexpected, and long-term signs remain very healthy,” said Jeff Burnstein, RIA president. Burnstein cited the strong growth of the recent Automate 2019 show in Chicago in April, where attendance soared 25 percent over the 2017 show.

“Many of the Automate show attendees are just beginning to explore how robotics and automation can help their companies become stronger global competitors,” Burnstein added. “Their expected purchases over the next year or so should help the industry grow going forward.”


