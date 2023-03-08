RightHand Robotics appoints Brian D. Owen as new CEO with a focus on growth

RightHand Robotics, a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces the appointment of tech industry veteran Brian D. Owen as Chief Executive Officer. With 30-plus years of experience and leadership in finance, technology and commercial deployment, Owen will guide RightHand Robotics through its next phase of growth and lead the continued scale-up of its piece-picking business.



“For eight years, the team and I built, hardened and scaled our product, improving our technology every year, deploying our robots across the U.S., Europe and Japan and continuing to grow our customer base. Now is the time to build on these foundations by accelerating the scaling of customers and deployments.” said Yaro Tenzer, co-founder, former CEO, and now Chairman of RightHand Robotics. “I’m very proud of this company and I look forward to working with Brian in my new role as chairman.”

Owen is a six-time public and private company CEO of global enterprise hardware and software companies with experience driving corporate strategy, mission and purpose, while fostering a culture of trust, responsibility, commitment and innovation among employees, partners and customers. He has served in numerous roles as executive and non-executive, chairman and director in more than 25 technology companies – two of which were public – overseeing multiple financings, IPOs, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and more than 15 exits while working alongside top-tier private equity investors.



Previously, Owen was the CEO and President of Cambridge Semantics Inc., a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company, where bookings grew 300 percent to $24 million during his leadership. He also served in senior roles at White Cup, SunGard, ORACLE Corporation, MapInfo and Computer Associates, among others. Owen earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Boston College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to be joining RightHand Robotics as the next CEO and incredibly proud for the opportunity to build on eight years of progress that the team has accomplished,” said Owen. “The company’s piece-picking technology is in high demand in the market and I look forward to working with this amazing team to continue that momentum to grow the company worldwide. I’ve led six companies through various stages of growth and execution and have the scar tissue resulting from the many successes and lessons experienced along the way. I plan to apply that knowledge to this role and carry on the company’s mission and vision of ‘owning the pick in the supply chain so humans don’t have to.’”



Tenzer will remain in the company as Chairman to work with the management team on GTM strategy and business development.



Since the company’s $66 million Series C financing, RightHand Robotics has seen major developments in its business and made significant global moves. The company launched its Partner Integrator program, resulting in recent collaborations with leading players like Vanderlande and AutoStore integrator Asetec. RightHand Robotics also solidified its automated piece-picking leadership in the growing online pharmacy market with a new pharma customer, Apotea. See how the company’s RightPick™ 3 system is automating picking in multiple workflows for the customer in the video here.

With more growth to come and ambitious plans for the future, RightHand Robotics is ready for this natural next corporate step. To learn more about the company and its executive transition, visit the RightHand Robotics booth N8107 at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, from March 20-23, 2023. You can also visit the RightHand Robotics website to learn more.



