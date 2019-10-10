MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity

The subsidiary will enable RightHand to better serve the fast-growing demand for robotic piece-picking in Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

By

RightHand Robotics, a leader in providing autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has announced the establishment of a new corporate entity in Japan, RightHand Robotics GK. The subsidiary will enable RightHand to better serve the fast-growing demand for robotic piece-picking in Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

As the world’s second-largest retail sector as well as the second-largest industrial robotics market, Japan represents a significant market opportunity for supply chain automation. RightHand’s first deployment in the country is with Paltac Corp., Japan’s largest wholesaler of consumer packaged goods. Paltac will introduce RightHand’s piece-picking solution to the Japanese market at the launch of its newest facility, RDC Saitama, on October 10, 2019. The warehouse, located in Sugito, Saitama Prefecture, stocks over 20,000 SKUs every year and is equipped with multiple RightPick workcells that can reliably pick and place a wide range of items at a high rate.

“It has been a pleasure working with RightHand Robotics on Japan’s first multi-robot RightPick installation,” said Masakazu Mikita, General Manager of Research and Development at Paltac Corporation. “Moving forward, we are expecting robotic piece-picking to play a key role in further optimizing the supply chain and providing the best customer experience for the delivery of daily necessity, cosmetic, health and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.”

With over 20 years of experience introducing innovative US-based technologies into the Japanese market, Kensaburo Tamura has been named to lead RightHand Robotics GK, serving as Regional Head of Asia Pacific. Previously, he served as the Country Manager at Cloudera, Inc., a provider of Big Data and AI/ML software platforms.

“Expanding into the Japanese market with the establishment of RightHand Robotics GK is a major accomplishment for our team,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics. “Japan is a huge and expanding market for robotic piece-picking and having a presence there, under Mr. Tamura’s leadership, will increase our opportunities in Asia Pacific and play a pivotal role in our global growth.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Automation
RightHand Robotics
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability
Tompkins Robotics expands its portfolio of robotic solutions
ResGreen showcases its industry-changing mobile robots
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources