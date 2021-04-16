MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

RightHand Robotics introduces RightPick 3 item-handling robot system

RightHand Robotics is debuting the newest generation of its award-winning RightPick system, RightPick 3, for the first time at ProMatDX.

By

RightHand Robotics is debuting the newest generation of its award-winning RightPick system, RightPick 3, for the first time at ProMatDX. RightHand Robotics’ data-driven intelligent piece-picking platform offers flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment.

RightPick 3 packs more performance and fleet management capabilities, both of which drive productivity for customers and ease of use for operations teams. It offers system integrators flexibility and field-tested reliability in their item handling through its simple, modular design and proven APIs.

The RightPick 3 system is powered by RightPick AI software, which runs on a powerful hardware platform redesigned from the ground up for industry leading performance, reliability and safety. “RightPick 3 achieves an unprecedented level of autonomy,” said RightHand Robotics’ co-founder and CEO Yaro Tenzer, “with flexibility to execute multiple warehouse tasks reliably, despite the inherent variability of picking processes.”


