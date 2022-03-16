MMH    Topics     News    RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics launches partner integrator program for robotic piece-picking deployments

Element Logic joins as the inaugural member of partner integrator program.

By

Through joint efforts, Element Logic introduced the eOperator, which enables automated handling of goods stored in AutoStore via RightPick core robotic picking technology.
Through joint efforts, Element Logic introduced the eOperator, which enables automated handling of goods stored in AutoStore via RightPick core robotic picking technology.

RightHand Robotics, a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces the launch of its Partner Integrator program today, establishing an ecosystem for robotic piece-picking projects with complementary warehouse technologies and solution providers to meet the global demands of ecommerce order fulfillment.

Element Logic, which lays claim to being the world’s first and largest AutoStore partner, joins RightHand’s new program as its charter member. The two industry leaders explain they have combined efforts to create an order fulfillment solution that further automates the handling of goods for predictable, resilient, and cost-effective operations at scale.

The RightHand Robotics Partner Integrator program is the company’s flagship strategic partnership initiative that makes it easier for end customers to adopt robotic piece-picking working with their preferred automation suppliers. “The Partner Integrator program aligns business goals of system integrators, OEM technology providers, certified robot integrator partners, and other related sales alliance members. The program offers strategic, commercial, and technical engagement such that companies can develop and build comprehensive solutions that are Powered by RightHand Robotics award-winning RightPick item handling technology,” said Paul Eyre, Director of Global Channels at RightHand Robotics.

“At RightHand Robotics, we’ve learned that customers absolutely need two things: streamlined integration and overall system reliability. That’s why we have enjoyed developing this relationship with the Element Logic team, who share our commitment to delivering exceptional customer value built on leading robotics and AI technology,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder and CSO of RightHand Robotics. “Together we are taking warehouse automation to the next level. We cannot think of a better partner to help us launch our new initiative.”

Through joint efforts, Element Logic introduced the eOperator, which enables automated handling of goods stored in AutoStore via RightPick core robotic picking technology, featuring RightPick AI software. The overall solution is under the control and management of eManager software developed by Element Logic, providing visibility and optimized performance. When a customer places an order online, this system transfers the proper item from its inventory storage location in the AutoStore cube storage zone directly into the outbound order container, completely robotically, without any manual touch.

“We’re excited to formally become a member of the Partner Integrator program,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Håvard Hallås at Element Logic. “We chose to partner with RightHand Robotics for its breadth of robotic picking expertise and a straightforward approach to system integration. With surging online commerce placing great stress on fulfillment centers, now was the time to create a one-stop solution to ease our customers’ business pain. Our technology and AutoStore combined with the RightPick system creates a new future for warehouse automation. We believe this collaboration will establish a new benchmark for the intralogistics industry.”
 
The eOperator solution has already been deployed in an AutoStore installation for Solar A/S, a leading European sourcing and service company in the electrical, plumbing, and ventilation sectors. Since the RightPick implementation, the company’s picking productivity has significantly increased, making it a firm believer in automation. Additionally, eOperator is available at two demo centers in Kløfta, Norway and Bad Friedrichshall, Germany where customers have access to solutions experts, can experience the system in operation, and conduct pick tests with representative products.

For those attending MODEX 2022 (Atlanta GA, March 28-31, 2022), more information about the solution with Element Logic, or the new integrator program, can be found at the RightHand Robotics booth, #B8622. Additionally, attendees can hear Håvard Hallås of Element Logic describe the solution in a scheduled “Piece Talk,” live at the RightHand Robotics booth, Tuesday, March 29, 11 AM EDT.


