RightHand Robotics unveils next-generation RightPick2

RightHand Robotics, a leader in autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, announced the release of RightPick2, the company’s next-generation, integrated software and hardware product platform at Booth S2397.

RightPick2 is an autonomous piece-picking platform that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a range of warehouse workflows and processes. It works collaboratively with logistics facility employees and existing manual or automated systems, providing businesses with a vital productivity boost as part of a lean and highly efficient material handling process.

RightPick2, the latest generation of the proven RightPick platform, combines new skills based on RightPick.AI, the AI-enabled vision and motion control software with deep learning. The platform comprises significant hardware upgrades, including RightHand’s GripperV5 5th-generation intelligent gripper with 2kg payload; the latest Universal Robots e-Series commercial-scale, collaborative robot arms; and Intel RealSense Depth Camera D415 for precise measurements and low overall system cost.

Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics, said: “The RightPick platform has successfully completed 10 million picks (MPicks) autonomously across many industries, including e-commerce, retail, pharmaceuticals, grocery, and more. Building on this experience, RightPick2 sets a new standard for speed and dependability. Being able to reliably pick a wide range of items at a high rate helps distribution and fulfillment centers improve overall customer experience, making them more competitive in the global marketplace.”

RightHand Robotics has been chosen as a finalist for an MHI Innovation Award, and will be demonstrating RightPick2 at the company’s booth (#S2397) at ProMat. RightPick systems will also be running live in RightHand’s partner booths: Kuecker (#S3912A), EuroSort (#S3627), Tompkins Robotics (#S4250), and SDI (#S3953B).

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


