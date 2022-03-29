Rite-Hite features various smart controls and sensors

MMH    Topics     Equipment

Rite-Hite (Booth B7419) is displaying a variety of smart controls and sensors that connect the company’s loading dock and in-plant equipment with its Opti-Vu smart data and analytics platform.

By

Smart dock controls help by visualizing cycle times and providing data for continuous improvement, explained Moiz Neemuchwala, Rite-Hite VP of digital solutions.
One such product—Dok-Lok vehicle restraints—can track restraint engagement time to help identify downtime between loading activities, alert dock attendants if docks are at risk to incur costly detention and demurrage charges, and monitor if the restraints are in fault mode, due to misuse or faulty/missing rear-impact guards.

Another featured product, the OptiVu-enabled FasTrax industrial door, can track energy usage, along with operational trends, including unnecessary openings and false activations. Consequently, it helps facilities address employee behaviors and equipment issues, identifying ways to improve productivity and energy loss.

The Safe-T-Signal intersection warning system tracks traffic patterns and intersections activity, while identifying potentially dangerous areas—data that can help managers implement changes that reduce accidents.

“It’s crucial for logistics managers to have—and use—captured data to acquire operational insights, leading to enhanced efficiency and safety,” said Moiz Neemuchwala, VP of digital solutions at Rite-Hite. “That’s why our products and controls have smart technology, using sensors to capture data relevant to productivity, safety and energy.”


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
