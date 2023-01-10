MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    Rite-Hite    Rite-Hite

Rite-Hite marks 25 years of Scraper Systems

The first FleetPlow was installed January 1, 1998 at a terminal in Fishkill, New York.

By

This month, Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its FleetPlow line of automated snow removal machines, Rite-Hite has announced.

FleetPlows are designed to service all types of truck and bus fleets. Thanks to their unique plow design, they can automatically remove up to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow in 30 seconds, with just the push of a button. The product was developed by the terminal manager of one of America’s largest freight companies, Yellow Freight, who sought alternatives after spending days manually removing the deposits of a major snowstorm from his fleet. After two years of research and development, the first FleetPlow was installed January 1, 1998 at a terminal in Fishkill, New York.

That original FleetPlow is still operating today—along with 1,500 similar products across the U.S. and Canada.

FleetPlows allow for safer and quicker snow removal than labor intensive manual methods like snow rakes, or ladders and shovels, Rite-Hite explained. This helps improve productivity by getting drivers back out onto the road faster and helps carriers stay in compliance with snow removal laws, which are becoming increasingly mandated by U.S. states and Canadian provinces. FleetPlows also enhance the safety of drivers on the road, lowering the chance that they could be hit by blowing snow (or “ice missiles”) from commercial vehicle rooftops.

In the last quarter century, Scraper Systems has broadened its product offerings by analyzing industry trends and legislative changes, along with a sales and service team that welcomes customer input. Rite-Hite states that the results of this process are solutions with features that help remove snow safely and quickly from fleets of dry vans, reefer trailers, intermodal containers, box trucks, buses, and more. Recent innovations include portable units, which allow for convenient storage during non-snow months; model options that match fleet sizes and snow removal needs; and development of FleetPlows for the bus and transit industry.

For the last 25 years, Scraper Systems’ dedication to quality, on-time delivery, and service has allowed it to build an extensive network, earning trust from large corporations, public entities, and safety-first companies. This was further strengthened when Scraper Systems formally joined Rite-Hite (with its global distribution and service network) in 2021.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Rite-Hite
Scraper Systems
   All topics

Rite-Hite News & Resources

Rite-Hite features smart-connected equipment options
Getting more ergonomic at the dock
Rite-Hite marks 25 years of Scraper Systems
Making loading docks safer
Optimize Your Loading Dock with Rite-Hite Smart Equipment and Controls
Rite-Hite features various smart controls and sensors
Rite-Hite Booth Features Smart Equipment and Controls
More Rite-Hite

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources