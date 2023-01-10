Rite-Hite marks 25 years of Scraper Systems

This month, Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its FleetPlow line of automated snow removal machines, Rite-Hite has announced.

FleetPlows are designed to service all types of truck and bus fleets. Thanks to their unique plow design, they can automatically remove up to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow in 30 seconds, with just the push of a button. The product was developed by the terminal manager of one of America’s largest freight companies, Yellow Freight, who sought alternatives after spending days manually removing the deposits of a major snowstorm from his fleet. After two years of research and development, the first FleetPlow was installed January 1, 1998 at a terminal in Fishkill, New York.

That original FleetPlow is still operating today—along with 1,500 similar products across the U.S. and Canada.

FleetPlows allow for safer and quicker snow removal than labor intensive manual methods like snow rakes, or ladders and shovels, Rite-Hite explained. This helps improve productivity by getting drivers back out onto the road faster and helps carriers stay in compliance with snow removal laws, which are becoming increasingly mandated by U.S. states and Canadian provinces. FleetPlows also enhance the safety of drivers on the road, lowering the chance that they could be hit by blowing snow (or “ice missiles”) from commercial vehicle rooftops.

In the last quarter century, Scraper Systems has broadened its product offerings by analyzing industry trends and legislative changes, along with a sales and service team that welcomes customer input. Rite-Hite states that the results of this process are solutions with features that help remove snow safely and quickly from fleets of dry vans, reefer trailers, intermodal containers, box trucks, buses, and more. Recent innovations include portable units, which allow for convenient storage during non-snow months; model options that match fleet sizes and snow removal needs; and development of FleetPlows for the bus and transit industry.

For the last 25 years, Scraper Systems’ dedication to quality, on-time delivery, and service has allowed it to build an extensive network, earning trust from large corporations, public entities, and safety-first companies. This was further strengthened when Scraper Systems formally joined Rite-Hite (with its global distribution and service network) in 2021.



