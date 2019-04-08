Rite-Hite’s dock safety system now an aftermarket retrofit

Key components of the Rite-Vu Hazard Recognition System from Rite-Hite Products Corp. (Booth S1612a) are now offered as an aftermarket retrofit—or as stand-alone equipment—for any loading dock. Previously, the multisensory safety alerts were only available with specific Rite-Hite products, said Chad Dillavou, product manager.

The retrofit devices include Approach-Vu, a drive approach visual and audible warning system; Pedestrian-Vu, an interior dock warning system; and Lok-Vu, an external camera that gives employees inside a real-time view of vehicle restraint/rear-impact-guard (RIG) engagement.

“Even if an operation’s docks aren’t outfitted with a Rite-Hite Dok-Lok, leveler or control system, facility managers can now implement our budget-friendly safety alert products incrementally and strategically to optimize safety,” he said. “One loading dock accident is too many; this offering is part of our mission to enhance industrial safety worldwide.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.






