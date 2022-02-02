MMH    Topics 

Rite-Hite’s headquarters project goes green with solar panels on building

Headquarters project for provider of dock levelers, vehicle restraints and other systems and equipment, on track for completion by early summer in Milwaukee, with multiple sustainability features used, including some from the company's DuctSox subsidiary.

By

The roof mounted solar panels are expected to generate about 500,000 annual kWh.
The roof mounted solar panels are expected to generate about 500,000 annual kWh.

Rite-Hite’s Global Headquarters project in Milwaukee continues to advance on schedule with the recent installation of 900 roof-mounted solar panels on the Tech Building, which is on the south side of Freshwater Way. Expected to help offset the company’s energy costs for years to come, the solar panels will be one of several green building elements used in construction of the 9.5-acre campus in Walker’s Point, according to the company.

“Incorporating solar power was an easy decision for us,” said Sara Everts, Rite-Hite communications director. “Like most companies, we are trying to find ways to lessen our carbon footprint and overall environmental impact, and the roof of the Tech Building was a natural spot for solar energy.” The panels are expected to generate about 500,000 annual kWh which can prevent 391 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The panels were installed by Eland Electric Corporation, in conjunction with contractor C.D. Smith Construction.

“Kudos to Rite-Hite for investing in reducing their energy use and carbon footprint by working with C.D. Smith to investigate the opportunity during the planning stages of construction,” said Jesse Michalski, project manager at Eland. “It’s much more efficient to install the solar panels as part of the initial building process rather than retrofitting them afterwards. This approach ensures the integrity of the structure and allows for a seamless integration into the building’s electrical system.”

Rite-Hite is including several other green building products in the new headquarters campus, including several built by Rite-Hite’s DuctSox subsidiary. In addition to extensive use of DuctSox fabric ductwork, the new Rite-Hite buildings will also use DuctSox underfloor air dispersion systems. Both products compare favorably to traditional metal ductwork and air dispersion systems in terms of both energy use and solid waste creation. Underwriter’s Laboratories recently certified an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for DuctSox products.

The Tech Building and Parking Structure on the south side of Freshwater Way are on track for a late Spring/early Summer 2022 completion and the four-story HQ Building on the north side of the street is expected to be completed at the end of the year. Move in dates for employees have not yet been set.

Rite-Hite, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of material handling systems designed for maximum safety and productivity. Principal product lines include vehicle restraints, dock levelers, integrated controls, dock seals and shelters, logistics IIoT solutions, industrial power doors, HVLS fans, industrial curtain walls, snow removal machines, barrier safety systems, machine guarding products, dock accessories and services.


