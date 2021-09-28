MMH    Topics 

Rob Onorato named the next CEO of Shorr Packaging

Shorr Packaging Corp. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rob Onorato, who is currently serving as the organization’s president, as the packaging giant’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Mr. Onorato will also join the organization’s Board of Directors upon assuming his new position within the organization.

This transition in leadership comes during a monumental period for Shorr Packaging — one of unprecedented growth and expansion of solutions, said David Shorr, Chairman of the Board of Shorr Packaging.

“The Board of Directors of Shorr has every confidence that Mr. Onorato is precisely the individual to further accelerate incremental growth for both our organization and our customers,” Shorr said. “Rob’s transition process to CEO was enhanced through the transparency and collaboration of Craig Funkhouser as he shared his overall plans with senior leaders within the organization, and we would like to take a moment to thank Craig for the continued stewardship and leadership he has demonstrated to Shorr Packaging throughout his transition into retirement.”

Craig Funkhouser will leave his current role of CEO on Oct. 1, 2021, following his eight-year tenure leading the organization — first as Chief Operating Officer, and subsequently in the role of CEO beginning in 2016.

Mr. Funkhouser’s collaboration with Mr. Onorato over the past year (and into October) will ensure an effective transition of leadership, Shorr said.

“Rob is a seasoned distribution and logistics expert who knows our business, brings an industry-unrivaled commitment to our customers and development of our internal talent, and has a demonstrated track record of facilitating measured growth and innovation,” Mr. Shorr continued.

Mr. Onorato is currently responsible for leading the organization’s implementation of its strategic plan. Additionally, he is tasked with managing the strategic growth of the company with leaders of the marketing, sales, operations, strategic solutions and finance teams reporting to him.

“I am humbled and beyond honored to have the opportunity to lead Shorr Packaging into the next phase of its growth,” said Rob Onorato. “Throughout my year and a half at Shorr Packaging I have seen a commitment to our customers, organizational growth, and technological advancement that is truly second-to-none across our industry.”

“Together with the Shorr Packaging leadership team, and all of our colleagues, I will work to build on the strong foundation Craig has established — a foundation that has already positioned Shorr as an innovator across our competitive set and as the only logical choice for consultative, reliable partnership, resulting in incremental revenue and efficiencies for our customers,” Onorato said.

“I would like to thank Craig for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to Shorr Packaging. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors for their faith in me,” he added. “And finally, I would like to thank our employee-owners for their daily, relentless pursuit of excellence on behalf of our customers.”

Before joining Shorr Packaging, Mr. Onorato held senior leadership positions with Crescent Electric, Applied Industrial Technologies, Barnes Group Inc. and OfficeMax.

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment and services.


