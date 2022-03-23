Robomart is reinventing retail on The Rebound Podcast

MMH    Topics     Blogs    The Rebound Podcast

Ahmed Ali, co-founder of Robomart, has a new take on retail he calls store hailing. The idea is simple: Instead of you going to the store, he’ll bring the store to you.

Ahmed Ali, co-founder of Robomart, discusses a new model for retail on The Rebound.
Listen in to Yeah, there’s a store for that as hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock welcome Ahmed Ali to discuss Robomart, a new take on retail shopping.

Some startups look to take steps and time out of existing processes. Others look for ways to turn an existing concept or business model upside down and do it differently than it’s done before.

That’s the idea behind Robomart, a concept that combines the retail store experience with the on-demand hailing concept behind Uber and Lyft. Except that rather than ordering up a ride on your phone, the customer is ordering up a retail store that comes to their door, on-demand.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host Ahmed Ali, one of the co-founders of Robomart, to discuss store hailing, a new take on retail, as well as the potential supply chain implications behind the concept.

And, click here to read more about Robomart on SCMR.com.


