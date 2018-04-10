Robotic piece-picking gets smarter with new AI software at RightHand Robotics
Just one year after its debut, the stationary piece-picking robots from RightHand Robotics (Booth B4087) for warehousing and fulfillment centers continue to evolve to address the individual unit handling needs of e-commerce and omni-channel retailers.
Technology in the NewsRue La La benefits from VCO Systems’ putwall Robotic piece-picking gets smarter with new AI software at RightHand Robotics Honeywell Intelligrated’s Momentum WES connects orders, automation and labor Tompkins Robotics, a division of Tompkins International, partners with RightHand Robotics JLT Mobile Computers launches next-generation, vehicle-mount computers More Technology News
Technology ResourceIndustry 4.0: What you need to know today Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 2pm ET
All Resources
Just one year after its debut, the stationary piece-picking robots from RightHand Robotics (Booth B4087) for warehousing and fulfillment centers continue to evolve to address the individual unit handling needs of e-commerce and omni-channel retailers.
“They’re ideal for reliably picking a wide range of variable items at high throughput rates from a tote delivered by an AS/RS or a conveyor,” said Vince Martinellli, head of marketing and products. “To make this happen, we use our RightPick AI—artificial intelligence—software.”
The software overcomes the challenge that most robots face: hand-eye coordination.
“They have an intelligent gripper, a vision system and software that links them all together—as well as a machine learning capability,” he said. “Just as a person uses knowledge from past experiences, so do our robots. The software evaluates an object based on all the other items it’s seen, such as fragile or heavy products, and directs the gripper to pick it with the correct amount of force and at the right angle so the item is not crushed or dropped.”
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorRoberto Michel Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsModex · RightHand Robotics · Robotics · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue