MMH    Topics 

Robotics-as-a-service provider Formic Technologies raises $26.5 million

Series A funding round will help Formic offer RaaS solutions to U.S. manufacturers

By

Latest Material Handling News

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More News

Formic Technologies, a provider of turnkey robotic solutions to American manufacturers, has raised $26.5 million in a Series A financing led by Lux Capital with participation from Initialized Capital, Correlation Ventures, Lorimer Ventures, One Planet VC and other strategic investors. In addition, Formic has secured access to more than $100 million of debt capital to fund equipment purchases.

According to the announcement, the financing will enable the company, now valued at more than $100 million, to expand its operations and support the rapid deployment of its Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering for U.S. manufacturers.

“Formic’s model of on-demand robotics is right-sizing automation for customers across all areas of manufacturing,” said Shahin Farshchi, partner at Lux Capital. “With the current challenges of the labor market and supply chain, the adaptability that Formic brings to the table is addressing a user area that longtime integrators haven’t.”

Formic allows American manufacturers to compete globally by giving them access to on-demand automation without upfront investments, the company stated. Formic delivers full-functioning robotic solutions, consisting of technologies from leading robotic vendors such as Universal Robots, FANUC, KUKA and ABB to customers who pay by the hour for usage. Formic reduces the complexity and cost of automation by owning, programming, installing and maintaining the robots at its own cost. Formic’s model is unique in that customers do not pay until the system is deployed and fully operational, the company added.

“We came to the conclusion that what manufacturers needed was not any specific new technology, but a better way to access the technology that would best meet their needs,” said Saman Farid, co-founder and CEO of Formic Technologies. “Formic offers that access at a fraction of the cost or energy, as we take on the heavy lifting.”

Concurrent with the financing, Formic has expanded its board of directors and management team with leaders experienced in scaling high-growth businesses. Lux Capital’s Farshchi joined Saman on Formic’s board of directors. Steve Olszewski, former general manager of FinanceIt, CEO of Spruce Finance and senior vice president of Discover Bank, joined the Formic management team as VP of deployment operations, working closely with Misa Ilkhechi, VP of Sales, and Jack Wagler, treasurer and VP of Finance.

Before founding Formic, Saman was a founding partner of Baidu Ventures, a $600 million technology venture capital fund. He also founded Comet Labs, an early-stage AI and robotics incubator and investment fund. Across his investment career, Saman has invested and sat on the boards of more than 30 AI and robotics companies. Saman was trained as an engineer, and built and sold two companies before becoming an investor.

Formic Technologies is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, close to many of its first customers in America’s manufacturing heartland. These customers include Polar Manufacturing, a 105-year-old maker of custom door and truck body hardware for industrial applications, and Georgia Nut, a 75-year-old manufacturer of confections and nuts. Formic’s listed solution categories include manufacturing processes such as welding and machine tending, but also use of industrial robots for materials handling processes such as palletizing.


Article Topics

News
Formic Technologies
Piece Picking Robots
RaaS
Robotics
   All topics

Formic Technologies News & Resources

Robotics-as-a-service provider Formic Technologies raises $26.5 million

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources