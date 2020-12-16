Robotics company Berkshire Grey launches partner alliance program

Berkshire Grey, a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI ) company delivering retail, ecommerce, and logistics fulfillment automation technologies for global companies, today announced the Berkshire Grey Partner Alliance program to offer supply chain customers more options for advanced robotics solutions. The partner program allows customers to work with world-class solution providers, accelerate the benefits of AI-based robotics in their distribution centers, and flexibly scale their businesses when and where they need it most.

“The need for advanced robotics has never been greater and the skills and technology required to implement intelligent robotic solutions are pronounced,” said Berkshire Grey CEO Tom Wagner. “The BGPA is designed to meet the demand for our intelligent robotic systems from customers around the world by leveraging qualified partners.”

BGPA partners collaborate with Berkshire Grey to bring customers advanced robotics solutions, supportive training from the best minds in real-life robotics, and an ever-growing portfolio of software robotics interfaces for connecting to ERP, WMS, WES, and WCS systems. Customers can confidently choose Berkshire Grey certified partners for their supply chain needs with the assurance that Berkshire Grey has already solved some of the most challenging robotics problems in the world.

To build and lead the Partner Alliance program, Berkshire Grey has tapped James Hendrickson as Global Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. He brings more than 20 years of experience in supply chain and technology, having previously led the global partner program as well as product management and strategy for the Honeywell Voice business. Under Hendrickson’s leadership, the team created a global partner advisory council, launched channel products and programs targeted at new segments, and built a high-touch channel program to drive more than 90% of sales through the channel. James is based in Berkshire Grey’s Pittsburgh Robotics Innovation Center.

“The global supply chain is more critical than ever. Providing customers with options to scale their business and protect their workers with advanced robotic solutions is essential,” said Hendrickson. “Given the maturity of Berkshire Grey’s technology and the growing global demand, the time is right to launch the Berkshire Grey Partner Alliance program. We are building a collaborative partner community to bring the world-class technology developed by Berkshire Grey to a broader market.”



