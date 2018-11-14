Rockwell Automation opens Automation Fair 2018

MMH Staff

Today, at its annual Automation Fair, Rockwell Automation unveiled its new brand promise: Expanding Human Possibility by combining the imaginations of people with the intelligence of machines. The brand promise supports the company’s emphasis on bringing The Connected Enterprise to life and how, by linking people, machines and data across an entire business, manufacturers become more effective and productive.

“The new Rockwell Automation brand emphasizes the central role that people play in advanced manufacturing and underscores our focus on ways we maximize performance, advance innovation and drive growth,” says Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. “Together with our partners at Automation Fair, we are demonstrating how to bring The Connected Enterprise to life, empowering our customers to build more efficient, nimble and productive businesses.”

Thousands of global manufacturing leaders gather in Philadelphia to experience the latest technology and discuss industry trends impacting today’s manufacturing climate such as cybersecurity, female leadership, the skills gap and STEM. Much of this compelling conversation will be shared over Facebook Live broadcasts featuring Rockwell Automation and other thought leaders.

Throughout the event, Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork will showcase how new products and solutions support:

—The Connected Enterprise: New analytics and digital solutions can help transform data into understandable information, empowering users to confidently make more informed decisions – from the plant floor to the enterprise.

—Data Analytics and Augmented Reality: Learn how Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability.

—Innovation: Customers will get an early look at how new technologies will change manufacturing and production, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and other disruptive technologies.

Automation Fair, held in Philadelphia, is an industrial automation event offering knowledge and skill-building opportunities in just two days. The even has more than 150 exhibits and more than 400 hours of education opportunities.