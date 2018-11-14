Rockwell Automation opens Automation Fair 2018

Today, at its annual Automation Fair, Rockwell Automation unveiled its new brand promise.

Technology in the News

Rockwell Automation opens Automation Fair 2018
ABI Research: Short-range wireless solutions require new approaches in smart manufacturing
11th-annual materials handling professional salary survey
Insight into smart glasses in warehouses and distribution centers
60 Seconds with… David Krebs, executive vice president at VDC Research
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2pm ET
All Resources
By ·

Today, at its annual Automation Fair, Rockwell Automation unveiled its new brand promise: Expanding Human Possibility by combining the imaginations of people with the intelligence of machines. The brand promise supports the company’s emphasis on bringing The Connected Enterprise to life and how, by linking people, machines and data across an entire business, manufacturers become more effective and productive.

“The new Rockwell Automation brand emphasizes the central role that people play in advanced manufacturing and underscores our focus on ways we maximize performance, advance innovation and drive growth,” says Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. “Together with our partners at Automation Fair, we are demonstrating how to bring The Connected Enterprise to life, empowering our customers to build more efficient, nimble and productive businesses.”

Thousands of global manufacturing leaders gather in Philadelphia to experience the latest technology and discuss industry trends impacting today’s manufacturing climate such as cybersecurity, female leadership, the skills gap and STEM. Much of this compelling conversation will be shared over Facebook Live broadcasts featuring Rockwell Automation and other thought leaders.

Throughout the event, Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork will showcase how new products and solutions support:

—The Connected Enterprise: New analytics and digital solutions can help transform data into understandable information, empowering users to confidently make more informed decisions – from the plant floor to the enterprise.
—Data Analytics and Augmented Reality: Learn how Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability.
—Innovation: Customers will get an early look at how new technologies will change manufacturing and production, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and other disruptive technologies.

Automation Fair, held in Philadelphia, is an industrial automation event offering knowledge and skill-building opportunities in just two days. The even has more than 150 exhibits and more than 400 hours of education opportunities.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Rockwell Automation · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th-annual materials handling professional salary survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links