RPA opens call for entries on its reusable packaging award

11th annual awards, with submissions due June 15, include three categories for B2B reusable transport packaging achievement

By

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced today the opening of the call for entries for the 11th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards. These awards recognize primary (end) users and suppliers that have made impactful achievements in one of three categories: a Reusable Packaging System, Design Innovation, or Product Technology. The application form is available on the RPA website. Submissions are due by June 15.

The three award categories are:

  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging System – The long-standing “Reusable System” award recognizes companies that have developed and implemented measurable reusable packaging solutions in a business-to-business supply chain. Applicants are asked to provide quantified results in both environmental and economic impacts.
  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging Design Innovation – The Design Innovation award celebrates the commercial use of a cutting-edge product design that led to a benefit in the market. Applicants are asked to demonstrate how the novel product design used a unique material or produced a desired feature that led to a performance improvement, overcame an obstacle, or created a new value in the supply chain.
  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging Product Technology – Products integrated with technology devices and/or optimized for use with automation equipment are yielding new levels of packaging intelligence and performance. The Product Technology award salutes the deployment of smart and automated systems with reusable packaging. Applicants are asked to explain the technology or automation and how it improved the reusable product’s capabilities and operational gains in the supply chain.

“Our new award categories reflect the rapid acceleration of innovative reusable packaging designs, material use, and integrated technologies. We want to recognize these advancements and showcase how both primary users and suppliers are helping to push the boundaries of reusable packaging for next-level performance, environmental, and economic benefits,” said RPA President and CEO Tim Debus.

Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges. Following a June 15 application deadline, winners will be notified in September for their preparation to attend and receive the award at PACK EXPO International 2022 in Chicago, October 23-26. Primary users do not have to be a member of the RPA to enter. Winners will receive a complimentary Primary User RPA membership for one year; lodging to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO International 2022; a commemorative trophy; RPA website, public relations and social media exposure; and posting of their case studies on the RPA website.


