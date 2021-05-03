Ruby Has acquires Boss Logistics

Ruby Has, a fast growing ecommerce fulfillment company providing services to direct-to-consumer brands, announced today it has acquired ecommerce fulfillment company Boss Logistics, a regional ecommerce fulfillment company based in Louisville, KY. This move marks the second acquisition for Ruby Has Fulfillment in the past 12 months, having previously acquired EasyPost Fulfillment Services.

“As we continue on our path of rapid organic growth, acquisitions are a key part of our expansion strategy to deliver additional value, capacity and quality to ecommerce fulfillment,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO, Ruby Has. “This acquisition adds to our ongoing rapid growth and also brings us the specialized capabilities of Boss Logistics in Kentucky.”

“We are thrilled to become part of the Ruby Has family,” said Jeffrey Sgro of Boss Logistics, “Adding our capabilities to those of Ruby Has allows us to take the original vision for our company to new heights.”

This new acquisition comes in addition to several recent expansions including the addition of a major facility in Kentucky and the doubling of the Ruby Has Facilities in Las Vegas, NV and Toronto, Canada.



