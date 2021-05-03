MMH    Topics 

Ruby Has acquires Boss Logistics

Second acquisition in 12 months for Ruby Has, an ecommerce fulfillment services company

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More News

Ruby Has, a fast growing ecommerce fulfillment company providing services to direct-to-consumer brands, announced today it has acquired ecommerce fulfillment company Boss Logistics, a regional ecommerce fulfillment company based in Louisville, KY. This move marks the second acquisition for Ruby Has Fulfillment in the past 12 months, having previously acquired EasyPost Fulfillment Services.

“As we continue on our path of rapid organic growth, acquisitions are a key part of our expansion strategy to deliver additional value, capacity and quality to ecommerce fulfillment,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO, Ruby Has. “This acquisition adds to our ongoing rapid growth and also brings us the specialized capabilities of Boss Logistics in Kentucky.”

“We are thrilled to become part of the Ruby Has family,” said Jeffrey Sgro of Boss Logistics, “Adding our capabilities to those of Ruby Has allows us to take the original vision for our company to new heights.”

This new acquisition comes in addition to several recent expansions including the addition of a major facility in Kentucky and the doubling of the Ruby Has Facilities in Las Vegas, NV and Toronto, Canada.


Article Topics

News
Ruby Has
Third-Party Logistics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources