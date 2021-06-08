MMH    Topics 

Ruby Has Fulfillment launches DTC Consortium and think tank

New direct-to-consumer (DTC) alliance draws over 100 companies as founding members including DTC brands, major marketplaces, technology, and finance firms

By

Ruby Has, an e-commerce fulfillment company, announced today it launched the DTC Consortium, an industry alliance and think tank dedicated to the Direct to Consumer (DTC) space. Over 100 companies from every corner of the industry have joined pre-launch as founding members.

The DTC Consortium brings together companies within this space to share expertise, resources and solutions. It helps organizations to comprehensively navigate their go to market strategies including funding, technology, fulfillment, reverse logistics, international, marketing, vertical-specific considerations and more. Because many DTC brands have an omni-channel strategy, the consortium also covers Marketplaces, B2B, Drop-ship/EDI, FBA, FBM, and SFP (Seller Fulfilled Prime).

Benefits of joining include: events and conferences, invitations to publish content , speaking opportunities, subject-specific roundtables, community, thought leadership,  education and opportunities to lead by joining topic and vertical-specific councils.

“There are e-commerce organizations that often focus on resellers, while others cover important yet niche areas of focus, and trade shows lack year-round relevance,” said Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, president and chief operating officer, Ruby Has Fulfillment and chair of the DTC Consortium Executive Council. “The time is now for an alliance like this to work on solving challenges facing the industry. Thought leadership has always been at the forefront for Ruby Has and we’re thrilled to take this to another level with an organized community to further the interests of all DTC organizations.”

Paul Austin-Menear, vice president of e-commerce operations at DTC brand Nanoleaf and founding member added, “Nanoleaf is thrilled to be a founding member of the DTC Consortium. Direct to consumer e-commerce continues to grow rapidly and is a strategic advantage for consumer-facing brands. The work of the group will advance our shared interests and be a strong voice in encouraging technological and process innovations across the entire spectrum of supply chain providers.”

Evan Wright, director of growth, cross border at DTC e-commerce enablement company Avalara noted, “Our company is focused on solutions that help e-commerce brands thrive in the global compliance landscape. We look forward to sharing industry insights and ideas with other industry partners.”

“I’m delighted to be a founding member of the DTC Consortium,” said Curtis Mo, partner at Silicon Valley-based global law firm DLA Piper who has worked extensively with VC and PE backed DTC companies from formation and funding through their growth trajectories and exits. “DLA Piper has a long history of supporting some of the world’s best DTC and e-commerce brands and I look forward to helping to develop this industry through thought leadership”.

DTC brands and DTC e-commerce enablement companies can apply to join as founding members via this link.


