Rue La La benefits from VCO Systems’ putwall

Chris Lewis

April 10, 2018

With the installation of a new, light-directed putwall from VCO Systems (Booth B4474), online retailer Rue La La has redesigned its picking process for multi-unit orders without the addition of unit sorters, conveyors or WMS upgrades.

“Batch picking in the existing solution was leveraged to pick multi-unit orders, significantly boosting picking efficiencies to mimic the processing of single unit orders with the putwalls,” said VCO Systems’ CEO Vikrant Angia. “They enable associates to sort orders efficiently and feed them to downstream pack stations for order shipping.”

The putwall was part of the company’s implementation of continuous process improvement and automation best practice strategies, explained Bill Carson, Rue La La’s VP of technology in a press conference yesterday.

“Following the Six Sigma methodology to gain efficiencies and maintain accuracy in delivery of e-commerce orders was foremost in the planning and execution of this project,” Carson said. “Efficiencies gained in batch picking and putwall order processing lay the foundation for adding more components to further streamline our fulfillment process.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.